Vodafone Business and American Express: get re-credit of telephone costs in a few steps

Exclusive advantages for Vodafone Business customers who activate an American Express Gold Card: re-credit of telephone costs up to 480 euros in two years.

From the partnership between Vodafone Business And American Express a new initiative is born aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and VAT number holders, who can benefit from a dedicated promotion to obtain re-credit of telephone costs incurred.

In fact, until 31 December 2021, Vodafone Business customers have the opportunity to join the promotion launched together with American Express to obtain a refund of the expense related to telephony.

By choosing a Vodafone Business offer and activating one American Express Gold Card to manage your payments, in fact, it is possible to receive up to 480 euros in re-credit over a two-year period, relative to the amount spent on your own phone line and to apply to transactions with Vodafone equal to or greater than 40 euros every two months. Reaching this threshold, in fact, the same amount will be re-credited directly to the card statement.

How to join the promotion and activate the refund

There promotion it is extended to all those who activate a Vodafone Business offer regardless of the type of contract activated, therefore mobile network, fixed or fixed + mobile. To join, just follow a few simple steps:

activate a Vodafone Business offer, choosing the offer that best suits your business;

request the American Express Business Gold Card, after having received the activation confirmation of the Vodafone Business offer;

change the payment method for Vodafone Business services, setting the Gold Card through the “Do it yourself” section and clicking on “Invoice Management”;

wait for the re-credit on the first useful account statement.

Vodafone Business: solutions for SMEs and professionals

Vodafone Business offers allow a freelancers, sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized enterprises to better manage and organize their communications. Responding to the most varied needs coming from the business world, Vodafone offers tailor-made solutions for both those who need a reliable mobile network, both for those who work in a physical location and must be able to count on one stable and fast landline:

fixed line: Fiber and ADSL solutions to surf with a speed of up to 2.5 Gbps and benefit from other exclusive services, thanks to the tariff plans that include the license for Microsoft 365 or the SPID.

to surf with a speed of up to 2.5 Gbps and benefit from other exclusive services, thanks to the tariff plans that include the license for Microsoft 365 or the SPID. mobile offers: with Vodafone Business Infinito for VAT numbers it is possible to call and surf without limits;

for VAT numbers it is possible to call and surf without limits; mobile + fixed offer: Vodafone OneBusiness is the complete solution, consisting of fixed network and mobile network to surf the Internet up to 2.5 Gbps speed and have unlimited minutes and SMS available.

Find out how to join the promotion Vodafone Business and American Express valid until 31 December 2021