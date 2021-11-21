Vodafone Giga Speed ​​Winter Pack: Christmas promo is coming with 250 Giga and discounted price – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

In the points of sale Vodafone members, the new promo will be available from 22 November 2021 Giga Speed ​​Winter Pack, with a one-off price discounted and a data bundle of 250 Giga for 3 months. With this offer it will also be possible to buy the Mi-Fi router.

Vodafone will allow you to activate this new promo until further notice, on the occasion of the coming Christmas period.

What Giga Speed ​​Pack offers in the promo

Basically, the standard data offer Giga Speed ​​Pack includes 150 Giga of data traffic valid for 3 months, however a 100 Giga bonus per month, applied automatically within 72 hours from the activation of the SIM.

To activate this offer only data is expected a one-time payment, which starting from November 22, 2021 will be discounted to 29.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros.

If the customer uses the service “Start again”, however, the price at which the offer is renewed it will still be 39.99 euros. In this case they are restarted only the basic 150 Giga expected, while the bonus it is not renewed.

Target customers and other info on the Winter Speed ​​Pack

The new Giga Speed ​​Winter Pack will be available for all new customers, without restrictions and with free activation cost.

With this offer, available as long as internal tokens are used up, automatic deactivation is foreseen at the end of the three months of service (also with Giga Speed ​​Pack in standard version). Thereafter, no renewal is envisaged and the Vodafone customer will not have to incur additional costs.

As already mentioned, with this new Christmas promo it is also possible to buy the Mi-Fi router with a discounted price, equal in detail to € 29.99 one-off.

Finally, it is specified that Giga Speed ​​Winter Pack belongs to the portfolio of Vodafone Giga Speed, also consisting of rechargeable offers and subscription offers.

Decathlon voucher online

Finally, it should be noted that currently, from 19 to 21 November 2021, on the occasion of the ATP Tennis Finals in Turin, In the Vodafone official website you can get a Decathlon discount coupon by subscribing to some offers of mobile and landline networks.

With the mobile network offers (Red Pro, Red Max, Infinito, Infinito Black, Vodafone easy, C’all global Max, Shake it Easy and Shake it fun) is expected a voucher of 25 euros, while with the fixed network (Internet Unlimited and Family Plan in FTTH and also Netflix Edition) it is offered a voucher of 50 euros.

