Vodafone Giga unlimited: new maximum data traffic threshold for lawful and correct use – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting from November 2021, Vodafone changed his General Terms and Conditions for new activations, in particular by changing the maximum data traffic threshold considered lawful and correct for customers with offers with Unlimited gigabytes.

As previously mentioned, the operator has already recently specified in the conditions of the offers with unlimited Giga the parameters according to which the use of data traffic was not considered lawful and correct according to article 10 of the Vodafone General Contract Conditions.

Previously, the contractual conditions of Vodafone provided that the use of the service it was not considered lawful and correct in presence of anomalous monthly traffic volumes and at least twice the average consumption of customers with homogeneous or similar offers and contextually one or more parameters were not respected (including the prevalence of use in hotspots, audiovisual content and upload traffic).

How the Vodafone General Terms and Conditions have changed

Instead, starting from 8 November 2021 are in force of new Vodafone General Contract Conditions, that have modified and simplified just the mechanism by which the monthly data traffic threshold considered lawful and correct is calculated for customers with unlimited Giga offers.

This new maximum data traffic threshold, also referred to as Fair Usage Policy (FUP), applies for all new activations of Vodafone offers with unlimited Giga (like those of the Infinito range).

These types of conditions are meant to limit customers who make a very high use of Giga, not respecting the conditions of correct and lawful use provided by Vodafone for offers with unlimited data traffic.

In detail, in the new Vodafone General Contract Conditions, in Article 10, the following is now specified:

For plans, options and / or promotions for smartphones that provide for unlimited data traffic included, when there is a monthly data traffic volume lower than 5 (five) times the average monthly consumption of customers with homogeneous or similar offers (the relevant average consumption data will be published from time to time on the site vodafone.it). Exceeding these parameters allows Vodafone to monitor customer traffic, in order to verify the exact nature of this exceeding, also by contacting the customer.

The current average consumption and the related maximum monthly threshold

Therefore, for Vodafone customers with offers that include unlimited Giga the use of the service comes considered correct and lawful if the monthly Giga consumption is less than 5 times the average monthly data consumption of customers with homogeneous or similar offers.

According to verified sources, to date, on average, customers with offers with unlimited Giga consume about 25 Giga per month.

So, currently the maximum threshold that Vodafone customers with unlimited Giga must not exceed every month is equal to 125 Giga.

The average consumption, and therefore the relative maximum monthly data traffic threshold calculated according to the contractual conditions, will come updated on a quarterly basis.

The new maximum traffic threshold does not apply to customers who have activated a Vodafone offer with unlimited Giga before November 2021, but the previous limitations for correct use provided for by the old general contract conditions in article 10 will continue to apply.

How alerts and throttling work when the threshold is exceeded

It should also be noted that, according to verified sources, i Vodafone customers who will exceed the maximum threshold of Giga, they come alerted by SMS.

Specifically, you will receive a first alert (“White card”) if for a month it will be reached 80% of the threshold (to date equal to 100 Giga per month). If the month following the first alert will come exceeded the threshold of lawful and correct use (currently equal to 125 Giga per month) you will receive a second alert (“yellow card”).

Finally, if in the month following the second alert will come the maximum permitted Giga threshold has been exceeded for the second consecutive time, you will receive the third alert (“Red card”), which will result in the slowdown in browsing speed during the following month.

Specifically, after receiving the third alert, the customer’s internet browsing speed will be limited to 600 Kbps. Therefore, this type of measure by Vodafone will be applied only in case of exceeding the maximum threshold of lawful and correct use for 2 consecutive months.

