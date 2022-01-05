Vodafone gives unlimited minutes, SMS and Giga by switching to Smart Pay with Automatic Top-up – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Vodafone a few days ago launched a new promo to incentivize i already customers mobile network a change your payment method, i.e. with the transition from debit on residual credit to debit Smart Pay on credit card or current account with the Automatic recharge, especially by giving away Infinity 2 Months with everything unlimited.

This new initiative is available to go from 29 December 2021 at the participating Vodafone points of sale, then asking the retailer to change the payment method and activate the Automatic Top-up to automatically pay for the renewal of your mobile offer.

Once the Automatic Top-up has been activated, it will no longer be necessary to manually top-up every month for the renewal of the offer, but the recurring monthly cost is charged in advance on the payment method chosen with automatic renewal of the offer.

How the initiative works

Therefore, existing Vodafone mobile customers who have the offer charged on residual credit will have to be activate Smart Pay mode, associating a payment method credit card or checking account, and at the same time also activate the Automatic recharge.

By carrying out this operation in participating Vodafone stores you will receive as a gift the offer Infinito 2 Months Free, which allows you to exploit unlimited minutes to national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS towards everyone and “Unlimited Giga “ of mobile internet traffic in Italy at the maximum speed available up to 5G.

It is specified that the 2 Months Infinity promotion is free but it is additional compared to its active offer, so yes will continue to pay the monthly cost of the Vodafone offer.

At the end of the 2 free months, the automatic deactivation of Infinito 2 Months Free, and by doing so the bundles of your paid offer will be available again.

To find out about previews, news, news and insights into the world of telephony, you can follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, by clicking on the star or on “Follow”.

More info on the free promo

Unlimited minutes, SMS and Giga are subject to the conditions of correct and lawful use, as reported in article 10 of the current Vodafone General Terms and Conditions. The promotion is also valid on Vodafone 5G network if there is coverage and if the device is compatible.



Please note that, with regard to the Giga, as already described in detail by MondoMobileWeb, for the new activations from November 2021 Vodafone has introduced a new mechanism to calculate the monthly data traffic threshold considered lawful and correct for customers with offers with “Unlimited gigabytes“.

Promo with unlimited Giga also from the My Vodafone app by associating a credit card

It should also be noted that on the My Vodafone app, in the section “Payment method”, customers who use the residual credit charge will be able to decide to associate a credit card and activate the Automatic recharge within 48 hours, receiving also in this case a gift.

Specifically, the app shows the following: “Associate your credit card immediately and activate the Automatic Top-up within the following 48 hours: for you free unlimited Giga in 5G with Infinito 12 months at no additional cost to your current offer“.

From the app, however, it is not possible to associate a current account, and in fact it is specified that to do so you will need to go to the Vodafone stores.

Thanks to S. for the report

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.