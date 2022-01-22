Vodafone Infinito Special Edition: change the “unlimited” 5G minutes, SMS and Giga wallet – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting today, January 21, 2022, Vodafone it no longer proposes to some already converging customers the change of the mobile offer with the Infinito Special Edition, while the others offers with unlimited minutes, SMS and Giga 5G of the same range for already selected mobile network customers continues without variations.

Speaking of offers for already Vodafone customers, it should be noted that they have been MondoMobileWeb advances on the new FWA Casa Wireless offer New + Included 19.90 have been confirmedavailable from today with a discounted price of € 19.90 per month and dedicated to a specific target of already mobile network customers.

Instead, as mentioned, is no longer available the offer named Infinite Special Editionproposed from October 2021 ad some already selected Vodafone customers (in this case those who had both a fixed line and a mobile line) with personalized monthly prices equal to 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 euros.

Infinito Special Edition offered targeted customers unlimited minutes, SMS and Giga with authorization to 5G that thanks to convergence Family Plan became usable at the maximum speed (instead of 10 Mbps).

In addition to this closure, they continue instead the other promos dedicated to former Vodafone customers that change offer by activating one of those with personalized prices with unlimited minutes, SMS and 5G Giga from the Infinito Special Edition range.

Current offers available for existing Vodafone customers

Specifically, the current walletbarring any changes, is now composed of Infinito Gold Special Edition, Infinito Black Special Edition and Infinito Black Plus Special Edition.

Vodafone Infinito Gold Special Edition comprehends unlimited minutes to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS towards all and Unlimited gigabytes of data traffic also in 5G with maximum speed of 10 Mbpsin addition 200 minutes of calls to European Union countries.

In this case, currently i personalized monthly prices vary from 15 to 29 euros per monthfor a total of 15 possible combinations of cost.

Vodafone Infinito Black Special Edition it includes instead unlimited minutes to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS towards all and Unlimited gigabytes at the highest available speed up to 4G, 4.5G and 5G technologyand more also 500 minutes of calls to European Union countries.

For this offer, as already mentioned, from October 2021 there are gods personalized monthly prices starting from a minimum of 20 euros per month up to a maximum of 39 euros per month. So there are 20 possible price combinationswith the monthly costs varying from 20 to 39 euros per month.

Finally, there is also Vodafone Infinito Black Plus Special Edition which includes unlimited minutes to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS Towards all, Unlimited gigabytes at the highest available speed up to 4G, 4.5G and 5G technology and what’s more, unlike the others, too unlimited minutes of calls to European Union countries.

For the Black Plus version currently i personalized monthly prices vary from 25 to 30 euros per monthfor a total of 6 possible combinations of cost.

Activation costs

However, it should be noted that the personalized monthly prices of this type of offer may vary depending on the sales channel.

For all the Infinito Special Edition offers just mentioned, together with the payment of the first month in advance, the activation fee of 1 euro.

The offers ad personam for existing customers Infinite Special are charged on remaining credit. If, on the other hand, you already use the debit on your current account or credit card for your offer, by switching to Infinito you will continue to use the same payment method.

How Vodafone’s “unlimited” gigs work

Unlimited minutes, SMS and Giga offered with the aforementioned tariff options are subject to the conditions of correct and lawful use, present in the General Terms and Conditions operator. Furthermore, the minutes are unlimited for everyone, but special numbers are excluded.

As for the Giga, as already described in detail by MondoMobileWebfor the new activations from November 2021 Vodafone has introduced a new mechanism to calculate the monthly data traffic threshold considered lawful and correct for customers with unlimited Giga offers.

This way for Vodafone customers with offers that include unlimited Giga the use of the service comes considered correct and lawful if the monthly Giga consumption is less than 5 times the average monthly data consumption of customers with homogeneous or similar offers.

As also indicated in the notes of the Vodafone offers with unlimited Giga, to dateon average, customers with offers with unlimited Giga consume about 25 Giga per month. In this way, currently the maximum threshold that Vodafone customers with unlimited Giga must not exceed every month is equal to 125 Giga.

If you exceed this threshold for 2 consecutive monthsis expected on slowdown in browsing speed during the following monthwith a limit equal to 600 Kbps.

Thanks to D. and S. for the reports

