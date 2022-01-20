Vodafone introducing the iSim says goodbye to the Sims and eSim: quite another thing

Vodafone, Qualcomm Technologies and Thales have shown the world, exclusively, the first working iSim prototype, a step towards the abandonment of physical sims for smartphones, this time forever.

What we are about to illustrate is most likely a modification of what you know so much and that will change radically. This is a new technology that promises to transfer the entire functionality of a phone card, into the main processor of a smartphone or tablet, so as not to have to occupy a little place on the side, or under the battery of the smartphone, as happens with the models now. The iSim, the sim that abandons the physical state to be clear, complies with the specifications dictated by the GSMA, which is nothing more than the organization that regulates and represents telephone operators around the world, and brings together the traditional functionality of a card. and higher performance and greater memory capacity than an iSim.

As the creators explain to the press, the iSim is a natural evolution of the eSim, which have never found continuous realization because they still need a separate chip to work, it is not single. Once processors with integrated iSim have been made, however, there will be no need for a separate support to activate your number and the offer chosen by the telephone operator, changing operator when you want without having to change the sim too. Without forgetting that the door of the sim that we are used to seeing in phones, would disappear. A test demonstration was made, first of all on the Vodafone network, it allowed to test the iSim on a model Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G processor, and with an addition to the models currently on sale that you can buy, of a Thales iSIM operating system, capable of managing the integrated card and its power.

This test was carried out in the Samsung company, using Vodafone’s advanced remote management platform. Alex Froment-Curtil, chief commercial officer of Vodafone, released this testimony: “Our goal is to create a world where every device connects simply and seamlessly, and the customer is in complete control. The iSim, combined with our remote management platform, is an important step in this direction, allowing devices to be connected without a physical sim or a dedicated chip, making connectivity to many objects a reality ”.