Vodafone Italia, what impacts on tower companies from a possible exit from the scene?

Inwit and Vantage: Citi confirms the “buy” on the securities of the two companies despite the market shocks and the maneuvers towards the consolidation of Tlc. “After a significant correction since the beginning of the year, the valuation metrics on European tower companies have significantly improved,” reads a report that CorCom was able to view. Citi’s analysis takes into account the evolution of the Tlc market and the implications of the consolidation that is taking shape in Europe.

“We expect the consolidation of mobile network operators (MNOs) to be the main theme of the yearin light of Vodafone’s commitment to improve returns and explore inorganic opportunities. The main markets in focus now are Italy and Spainbut we believe that the UK, Romania and perhaps even Portugal could move in the direction, even if in the latter case it is a question of eliminating new entrants rather than consolidating established ones. Our view is that antitrust obstacles can be overcome, especially in markets such as Italy where there are currently five players. It is not clear whether it is possible to address other complexities, in particular as regards the structure and the price ”. According to Citi, the market is concerned about the impact of consolidation in the tower sector in Europe. “If the number of effective MNOs were to decrease, significant headwinds to growth could occur as the potential for colocation would be lost.. 2022 could be the year of the TowerCo peak. Consolidation is unlikely to have a significant impact for Inwit and Vantage, but it could have a negative impact on Cellnex. The impact in each market is difficult to quantify and varies between contract projects, but potentially could be more significant in Italy both in terms of size and growth (given that Italy is a key source of colocation growth).

Stocks aiming to consolidate MNOs across Europe weighed on European TowerCos. “We believe part of the reaction is fair, as stronger fundamentals on the side of more attractively valued traders could offer another potential alternative for investors. But the downgrade also reflects concerns about the operational implications for TowerCos, which may be exaggerated. We emphasize that it is not so important who buys or sells assets under consolidation but which of the merged networks is the dominant one and therefore “prevails” in the merger. The TowerCo hosting the dominant network faces lower risks. We see no real risks for Vantage and Inwit in this regard“.

Earnings resilience could also become more relevant in the coming months, Citi said. Mergers and acquisitions can also play a role especially for Cellnex and Vantage who are likely to engage in major deals. “The consolidation of MNOs in Europe is inevitable and we will have many twists. On February 10, Iliad said it would pursue its autonomous strategy after Vodafone turned down its € 11.25 billion offer for Vodafone Italy. We believe that a deal may still be possible over time on the market, but it will take some time“.

Is Vodafone Italia a realistic goal? And will he still have stakes in Vantage and Inwit? “The idea that he can reach agreements that could destroy the value in the companies he owns at a time when he is negotiating to crystallize the value of these assets through partnerships is very unlikely” And on the front of the sharing agreements Ran, in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, Vodafone has Ran sharing agreements in place with other operators. “These deals tend to have a minimum duration and other commitments on both sides, given the initial investment required to reap the benefits. It may prove difficult and / or uneconomical to cancel / terminate such agreements. And there may be some remedies required for any Mno consolidation to be approved. ”

