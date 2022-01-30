Vodafone, low blow for customers: beware of those who have this type of offer

Another blow to Vodafone customers who, in recent times, are projected towards other types of managers for obvious reasons: watch out for those who have this offer

Vodafone has decided for another round of raising the rates for mobile phones and in particular for an offer that they have in a lot since, then, convenient: we talk about an extra 2 euros per month.

The general price increase is evident and too Vodafoneinevitably, it is following the increase in the market. In particular, the UK manager anticipated a rise in the price of the promotion Special 50 Giga which represents the peak rate for Vodafone because it is convenient for all those who come from another operator.

However, some customers may get ripped off why Special 50 Giga by Vodafone provide for an increase in the rate of 2 euros per month: for those who normally pay 7.99 the cost will be 9.99 while maintaining all the specifications of their promotion; for those who normally pay 6.99 the cost will be 8.99.

Vodafone and price increases for Special 50 Giga

Vodafone has done nothing but adapt to the global market by increasing prices, but without compensating by increasing the consumption thresholds: the promotion, therefore, will remain the same, but with 2 euros more to pay. Fortunately, in almost all cases, the telephone company does not provide for penalties for those who decide to deactivate the offer and find another cheaper one, which is the same with Vodafone or with another manager. To do this, you need to access the personal area of ​​the Do-it-yourself on the site vodafone.it.

However, contractually Vodafone offers a blocked cost to its customers for the first semester: therefore, for those who have activated the Special 50 Giga offer for only six months or less, they will not have to receive any price increase.

Currently on the market there are various advantageous offers at low prices and with all the necessary comforts, among them Iliad And I have more and more space is being made, collecting a good chunk of customers who often derive from the red operator which currently holds the largest network coverage in Italy together with the other two main ones: WindTre And Tim.