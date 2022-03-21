Vodafone now offers you help by WhatsApp

To do this, the first thing you should do is add the phone number 607100100 to your contact list and start a conversation through the WhatsApp account.

Starting today, all Vodafone customers can consult customer service through the WhatsApp application. This service has been available for more than a year for the operator’s prepaid customers.

New times, new forms of customer service. Following the example of other mobile operators and companies of all kinds, Vodafone includes WhatsApp within its contact methods . This is how this new system works.

Instead of having people respond manually, the system is based on the Natural Language engine (based on Artificial Intelligence) and during its prepaid stage it has been able to solve more than 14,000 weekly contacts.

This service will be free (taking into account that the use of WhatsApp is already free), without waiting, with attention 24/7 every day of the year and 100% ad-free.

The services offered TOBi in their prepaid stage (which is not far behind for the rest of the clients) they were the following:

Balance inquiry.

Benefits consultation.

Renewal of the benefits of your rate

Information and contracting of data bonuses, international minutes and Vodafone Pass bonuses for your social networks.

Rate information.

Expiration of your SIM.

The first time you start a conversation, it asks you to accept the general conditions of use. Just answer “Yes” in the same chat. To guarantee security measures and data protection, in some procedures you will receive a 6-digit numerical code by SMS, which you must type when requested.

This wizard can solve other types of questions, so you are asked to contact TOBi colloquially. If the bot is not able to attend to your questions, you will still have personalized telephone attention. This communication channel does not replace Vodafone’s own channels, it is a simple way to resolve minor issues.

«Vodafone makes this communication channel available to WhatsApp users in order to facilitate certain procedures with its customers and speed up the obtaining of general information on procedures and products and services for users».

New customer service channel

This new channel is added to other forms of support for private customers, among which were already free calls to 22123 (22122 for freelancers and companies).

With the arrival of the Vodafone assistant on WhatsApp, the digitization of the brand is strengthened for the relationship with its customers, still led by the app My Vodafonewhich continues to be the main point of contact for its customers and the most used App in the telecommunications sector in 2021, with more than 100 million visits and a penetration of 70%.

This digital ecosystem has enabled the company to reduce costs by up to 40%, making the digital channel the most efficient of the operator.