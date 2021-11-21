Vodafone promo cash: in some stores smartphones can be purchased from € 99.99 – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting November 22, 2021, subject to changes, Vodafone will allow to buy in a single solution, at some of its stores, a series of smartphones at discounted prices up to 40% compared to the list costs. Other Christmas promos are also on the way.

Therefore, in addition to the news already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb relating to the fixed network and some mobile network offers, Vodafone will also launch some new promos for the purchase of smartphones.

It is specified right from the start that the initiative that will allow you to make cash purchases at discounted prices will be valid for the months of November and December 2021, except for any extensions or changes, while stocks last.

The smartphones involved in the Vodafone cash promo

One follows sample list some of the smartphones that can be purchased at a discounted price at some resellers of the telephone operator:

Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB available at the cost of 139.99 euros instead of € 179.99 (22% discount);

available at the cost of instead of € 179.99 (22% discount); Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at the price of 349.99 euros instead of € 469.99 from the list (26% discount);

at the price of instead of € 469.99 from the list (26% discount); Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB at the cost of 99.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros in the list (for a 31% discount);

at the cost of instead of 129.99 euros in the list (for a 31% discount); Xiaomi 11 5G NE 128GB purchasable at 349.99 euros instead of € 449.99 in the list (for a discount of 22%);

purchasable at instead of € 449.99 in the list (for a discount of 22%); Xiaomi 11T 5G 128GB at the price of 499.99 euros instead of 549.99 euros in the list (for a 9% discount);

at the price of instead of 549.99 euros in the list (for a 9% discount); Oppo A54s available to 199.99 euros instead of € 229.99 in the list (for a 13% discount);

available to instead of € 229.99 in the list (for a 13% discount); Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G purchasable at a cost of 299.99 euros instead of 499.99 euros in the list (for a 40% discount);

purchasable at a cost of instead of 499.99 euros in the list (for a 40% discount); Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G at the cost of 799.99 euros instead of 1149.99 euros in the list (for a 30% discount).

Finally, other smartphones in promotion at Vodafone points of sale will be the Realme 8 5G (available at the cost of 149.99 euros, instead of 199.99 euros from the list, 25% discount) e Motorola Moto G20 64GB (available at the price of 119.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros of the list, discount of 29%).

The other promo smartphones of the Christmas period

To celebrate the holiday season will also be proposed other promotions concerning above all the installment purchase of smartphones.

In particular, from November 22, 2021, through the promos Red Pro 5G And Red Max, customers will be able to subscribe to the offers of the same name (with unlimited minutes and SMS and 50 or 100 Giga in 5G, as well as unlimited voice traffic to Europe), with a smartphone of your choice included among some available.

With Vodafone Red Pro the total monthly cost will amount to 14.99 euros and some of the matching smartphones will be: Samsung A03s, Xiaomi Redmi 9T 64GB and Oppo A16s.

With Vodafone Red Max the total monthly cost will amount to 19.99 euros and some of the matching smartphones will be: Samsung A32 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite New and and Oppo A94 5G.

Even the offer Shake it Easy will be affected by the same promotion. So, paying 14.99 euros per month, the customer will benefit from the bundle of the offer and a smartphone included.

Pure for some already customers, from November 22, 2021, promotions will be made available that will allow you to have a new smartphone included.

In this regard, for example, the Vodafone Xmas smartphone Infinito Black Edition, with which by activating Infinito Black you will have the possibility to include a device like the Oppo A94 5G for zero euros per month.

The promo Xmas Smartphone of Vodafone will allow some existing customers to obtain a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G or a Samsung Z Flip 3 128GB, starting from 11.99 euros or from 17.99 euros more per month, with an advance of zero euros.

With the offers of the Special range, it will be possible to count not only on the tariff options bundles, but also on the zero installment purchase of some smartphones such as the Xiaomi Redmi 9T or theOppo A54s. Cell phone advances may be required.

As for the purchase of smartphones in installments through the named method Flexy Pay, which provides for the ignition of a Compass financing, other devices will be made available such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Ne (from 7.99 euros for 30 months), the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (from 8.99 euros for 30 months) and lo Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (from 12.99 euros for 30 months),

It is specified once again that the above costs will be valid at some shops of the red operator, but it is not excluded that in the same period in other sales channels different prices may be available for the same devices. The above are examples only.

