Vodafone, rearrangement in sight? Unsustainable situation for the Cevian fund

Unsustainable accounts and a stock value not in line with the potential: the fund Cevian is aiming for a drastic reorganization of Vodafone. According to the Financial Times, according to which Cevian is putting pressure on the board also for a change of management after years of disappointing performance: “The The board of directors is made up of people who have little or no experience in the telecommunications sector and therefore a limited ability to intervene in strategic decisions made by management”, Reads the FT columns citing sources close to the company. Cevian Capital acquired an unspecified stake in the tlc group with the aim of launching a maxi consolidation operation in Europe: the fund is one of Europe’s largest activist investors with approximately $ 15 billion under management. In addition to the British market in the crosshairs of the fund the telco accounts in Spain and Italy considered weak markets due to fierce competition and ever-decreasing margins. The stock of the telco began to fall precipitously from 2018 to halve its value. Land shares rose 2.7% this morning on the wave of media rumors.

In the past few days, rumors have circulated about a possible merger in Italy between Vodafone and Iliad, news so far not confirmed by the two companies but according to what emerged the negotiations would be down in progress. According to reports from Reuters i two groups would have had their first contacts in London and the company headed by Xavier Niel would in charge of the Lazard investment bank to probe the British giant to verify the feasibility of the merger project that would give life to the first Italian mobile company with a marketshare of around 36% and aggregate revenue of 6 billion euros.

In Spain the first hub for Open Ran

Meanwhile Vodafone today announced the ribbon cutting in Malaga, Spain, of the first R&D center in Europe dedicated to the development of the microchip architecture to power the new Open Ran networks. The center is housed in Vodafone’s new digital skills hub in Málaga; Fifty people dedicated to the development of Open Ran and 650 experienced software engineers, architects and technicians will work in the hub.

About twenty suppliers specialized in the design and development of chip architectures will join Vodafone to improve the capabilities of Open Ran, announces the telco in a note emphasizing that the goal of the Center is the creation of a strong ecosystem. for silicon design in Europe. “As a pioneer of Open Ran, Vodafone is joining forces with specialized technology companies to expand the ecosystem – comments Francisco Martin, Head of Open Ran at Vodafone -. Silicon innovation will strengthen Europe’s position in the global market and accelerate the launch of new digital services ”.

Ran networks, Ericsson in pole position

Ericsson conquers the first position in the market of radio access networks (Ran) according to the Total Year Review 2021 by Mobile Experts. Huawei, which fell from first to third, behind Nokia, last year it had a deficit of about $ 4 billion due to the inability to produce high-capacity Tdd-type base stations. Although Huawei has produced hundreds of thousands of base stations, it has been hampered by US government sanctions and has achieved much lower economic volumes (in dollars) than its Western competitors.

“Our approach to forecasting is deeply analytical, using data from more than 100 sources, rather than just inputs from the five network manufacturers. Our team of analysts has been making some of the most accurate and detailed forecasts on the market for over a decade ”, comments the Mobile Experts chief analyst, Joe Madden. Models from Mobile Experts show that the Ran market has a cumulative annualized growth rate of 3%, with a 1% decline in macro-type base stations and a 25% -35% growth in segments. in millimeter waves and in the software.

“Overall, the Ran market is improving – continues Madden -. After 30 years of alternating ups and downs, the market is currently peaking with the roll-out of 5G in its active mode. In the next few years, we see new revenue coming thanks to the enterprise segment to compensate for the natural drop in sales to operators; in particular, the private LTE / 5G market will grow by 19%, worth over $ 4 billion in 2026. As a result, the total Ran market will remain close to its 5G peak for a few years, with the potential for growth over the long term. term”.

