Vodafone remodeling: Infinito Black Edition with unlimited minutes, sms and gigabytes for 11.99 euros – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Vodafone Italy has decided to simplify some of its tariff offers to some of its already selected customers starting from November 20, 2021 with tariff changes which can lead to increases in some cases, in other cases decreases and in other cases no price changes.

Vodafone Italia has decided to mainly transform the tariff offers of some rechargeable private customers impacted (in this first phase to a reduced number) in Vodafone Infinito Black Special Edition to 11.99 euros per month.

In addition, if they were not already present, the on-call services Call me & Recall and listening to the Voice mail, now will be included and at no additional cost.

Infinito Black Special Edition provides a package of unlimited minutes of voice traffic to all national numbers, Unlimited SMS towards all and Unlimited gigabytes at the highest available speed up to 4G, 4.5G and 5G technology.

For this ad personam offer, as already told by MondoMobileWeb, from this month there are gods new custom monthly prices, which now start from a minimum of 20 euros per month up to a maximum of 39 euros per month.

There are so 20 possible price combinations, with the monthly costs varying from 20 to 39 euros per month. In the Customer Base version there are also 500 minutes of calls to European Union countries.

Vodafone customers impacted by this last unilateral change starting from 20 November 2021 were notified in the middle of this month of October 2021 both via SMS and via the application. My Vodafone.

For example some customers with a Shake Remix offer a 9 euros per month have received notification of the transformation of their offer into Infinito Black Special Edition at 11.99 euros per month with an increase of 2.99 euros per month, instead some customers with an offer Shake it Easy at 14.99 euros per month they received communication of the transformation of their offer into Infinito Black Special Edition at 11.99 euros per month with a decrease of 3 euros per month. There are also cases of different price increases and decreases.

Here are some examples of SMS sent:

“Contract modification: in order to continue to offer you high quality services and to guarantee you an ever better experience, we are updating our offers to adapt them to new traffic needs. From the first renewal after 11/20 the cost of your offer will increase by 2.99 euros per month. From the next renewal, your offer will have unlimited Giga, minutes and SMS. In addition, the Call Me and Voicemail services will no longer include any cost. You can withdraw from the contract or change operator, without penalties or deactivation costs until 19/11 on […]”

Here is another SMS sent:

You are special to us and we want to prove it to you with an exclusive gift! Starting from the next renewal, your offer will be enriched. You will have unlimited Giga, minutes and SMS and from the first renewal after 20/11 you will pay 3 Euro less than your current offer.

Impacted customers are also receiving the following message two days before the tariff rescheduling:

“We remind you that in 2 days, without activation costs, your offer becomes the Infinito Black Special Edition with unlimited sms and gig minutes. The change will be made the day after the renewal of your current offer. For each phase of the operation you will receive an informative text message“.

Mainly the already involved Vodafone customers, according to the information collected by MondoMobileWeb in the last 2 weeks, are having a tariff reshaping towards Infinito Black Special Edition for 11.99 euros per month.

It is not excluded that there may also be other one-sided modification versions of Infinito Black Special Edition with different custom monthly pricing.

No further details are known and if there will be further developments MondoMobileWeb will dedicate a new study on this case.

For those who suffer an increase in the monthly price of their spending, it is possible to withdraw in accordance with Article 70, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 259 of 1 August 2003, of Resolution 519/15 / CONS and of the General Contract Conditions.

In detail, these customers will be able to withdraw from the contract or switch to another mobile telephone operator keeping their number without penalties or deactivation costs, until the last day of validity of the previous conditions (in this case November 19, 2021), indicated in the same. communication, specifying the reason for the withdrawal “modification of the contractual conditions“.

The free withdrawal can be made with different methods of choice: via PEC at the address [email protected]; with recommended a / R to Vodafone Customer Service, P.O.Box 190 10015 Ivrea (Turin); calling the Vodafone Customer Service at 190 or by filling out the dedicated form in Vodafone shops; within the dedicated official website variations.vodafone.it by logging in with the same credentials as the Vodafone DIY area.

In the event that the payment in installments of a device, the Vodafone customer can continue to pay the remaining installments with the same frequency and with the same payment method chosen, or he can indicate in the withdrawal form the payment of the installments in a single solution.

Please note that from tomorrow 1 November 2021 some Vodafone rechargeable mobile network private customers will be involved in a new unilateral change that will result in an increase in the monthly cost of some tariff offers of 1.99 euros per month more. The latter were informed at the end of September 2021.

