Vodafone says no to Iliad’s offer of 11 billion euros for Italian activities. Financial Times: “A mistake”

Vodafone declined the offer from 11.5 billion euros for its mobile telephony activities in Italy advanced by the French group Iliad and the fund Apax partners. The British telephony group that has a market share in Italy said no because “it is not in the best interest of the shareholders “. Rejecting the offer, the Vodafone Board and management stress that they remain “focused on the supply of shareholder value through a combination of its medium-term organic growth strategy and continuous portfolio optimization “although it” continues to pragmatically pursue several consolidation opportunities that enhance value to provide sustainable market structures in its key European markets, including the ‘Italy ”specifies the note.

Read Also Tlc, offer from the French group Iliad for the acquisition of 100% of Vodafone Italia

After receiving the refusal, Iliad stated that it “will pursue its stand-alone strategy” (ie alone). The group founded by Xavier Niel and operational in Italy since 2018, it does not relaunch but defends his proposal: “it had the merits of reflecting a very high award for Vodafone Italia; be a 100% cash offer; fully benefit from the strong financial support of one of the top 3 European banks and a financial partner; respond to the wishes of Vodafone’s management consolidation in Italy; be in the best interests of Vodafone shareholders “. Initially Iliad had also hypothesized a merger of the activities without a real acquisition. The union of the two groups would probably have made it possible to lighten the competitive pressure on the Italian market, allowing operators to increase profit margins.

The British financial newspaper agrees with Iliad Financial Times who today dedicates a comment to the affair judging the thrust of the French “Embarrassing” for Vodafone whose plans to consolidate European telecommunications appear “Increasingly shaky”. The Vodafone board “should consider negotiating, even if it could do so reluctantly”, however, says the newspaper, speaking of the “weakness of Vodafone Italy”. “Analysts had rated Vodafone Italia starting from 8 billion euros, five times the EBITDA (profits before the payment of taxes and interest on debts, ed)“But” in the last two years, has not made any operating profit “. “It is likely that the telecommunications market in Italy you remain limp – reports, among other things, the newspaper. The reduction of four major players to three would stabilize prices. A link would also bring savings on marketing and administration. In three years, these annual benefits could be around 500 million euros before tax “and” capitalized, after tax, the benefits should exceed 2.5 billion euros“.