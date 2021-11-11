Vodafone Special: from 10 November 2021 a new list of minutes, sms and Giga from 7.99 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From today 10 November 2021, subject to any changes, Vodafone Italy with the opening of the new rechargeable offer Vodafone Special “Points collection“The range list also changes Vodafone Special available in participating Vodafone stores.

These range operator attack tariff offers Vodafone Special they can be activated in participating Vodafone stores in a limited edition. The offers can be activated through internal token codes named by the experts “Special Offers with Token“.

However, the availability of these offers in Vodafone points of sale is limited, so their marketing can change at any time.

Vodafone Special Giga “Try Vodafone“ provides every month unlimited minutes to all national mobile and fixed network numbers, 1000 sms to all national numbers e 70 Giga (20 Giga plus 50 Giga) of mobile internet traffic in 4G a 5 € for the first month, then 7.99 euros per month for each renewal.

Special Giga it can be activated for all new Vodafone customers who request the portability of their mobile phone number (MNP) with the operator of origin at the same time iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators For example PosteMobile, Digi Mobil, 1Mobile, Optima Mobile, Daily Telecom And PosteMobile.

Tim, Kena Mobile, WindTre, Very Mobile, the second brand I have are excluded. Mobile, BT Etnia Mobile and Bladna Mobile.



In offers with unlimited minutes, these are valid in compliance with the principles of good faith and fairness. In case of exceeding the available SMS, the cost depends on the active SIM plan. The pre-activated SIM plan is Vodafone 25 New, therefore 29 euro cents for each single SMS sent.

In case of exceeding the bundle of Giga included in the SIM the connection hangs. The Giga not used at the end of the month they cannot be combined with those attributed in the subsequent renewal, but they can also be used in modality hotspot at no additional cost as required by law.

The tariff offers of telephone operators may be subject to unilateral changes over time. In these cases, the operator notifies the customer one month in advance as required by current legislation.

The customer can choose the automatic payment method Smart Pay (such as credit card or current account). The offer Special Giga it is also available with debit on residual credit.

It is always important to ask the contractual summary of the offer that you want to activate as required by the latest regulations.

From November 10, 2021, subject to changes, the other offers of the Vodafone Special range also continue with the novelty Special 50 Digital Edition for € 9.99 per month for those coming from Kena Mobile:

Special 100 Digital Edition with Vodafone Test (first month at 5 euros and subsequent renewals at 9.99 euros per month) with 100 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS, guaranteed price for 24 months with Smart Pay and Happy Black included if you come from iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators;

(first month at 5 euros and subsequent renewals at 9.99 euros per month) with 100 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS, guaranteed price for 24 months with Smart Pay and Happy Black included if you come from iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators; Special 50 Digital Edition to 9.99 euros per month with 50 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS if you come from Kena Mobile, BT Enia Mobile and Bladna Mobile. In this last offer, except for any changes, the promo is not foreseen Try Vodafone . There is an activation cost of € 0.01.

to with 50 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS if you come from Kena Mobile, BT Enia Mobile and Bladna Mobile. In this last offer, except for any changes, the promo is not foreseen . There is an activation cost of € 0.01. Special Minutes 20 Giga with Vodafone Test (first month at 5 euros and subsequent renewals at 11.99 euros per month) with 20 Giga and unlimited minutes if you activate a new number without portability (no MNP).

Until November 30, 2021, except for extensions, the customers iliad, Fastweb and some Virtual Operators who switch to Vodafone Special Unlimited “Points collection“At 9.99 euros per month, as already anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, they will have every month 50 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS plus a 5 euro top-up Happy Cashback per month (against a monthly top-up of at least 10 euros).

Only with the version “Points collection”The customer can accumulate up to 60 credits convertible into 60 euro top-up in the first 12 months from activation of the SIM, the credits will be available in the dedicated “Happy Cashback” section in the App by the 15th of the month following the top-up.

With Vodafone Open, the new Vodafone customer can activate, if he wishes, Digital Privacy & Security at € 1.99 per month, Happy Black Limited Edition at € 2.99 per month And 5G Start (5G network enabled if there is coverage and if the device is enabled) at 5 euros per month. For new activations, the first month of these listed options is free.

For new activations from 10 November 2021, except for any changes, all the offers of the Vodafone Special range listed include the on-call service Call me & Recall, listening to the answering machine and continuity of service included and deducted.

In all the offers of the Vodafone Special range listed it is provided also the cost of the new rechargeable sim equal to 3 euros, unless different prices applied by the retailer.

Unless the retailer is unavailable, as well as with traditional rechargeable SIM, these rechargeable offers can also be activated with the eSIM format.

