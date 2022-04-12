Vodafone studies selling its HFC cable network

Instead of maintaining bilateral contacts with possible interested investors, it seems that Vodafone wants to open an orderly process to verify the interest in these HFC assets and either completely sell its network or, at least, give entry to a partner with minority or majority participation. .

After the merger between Orange and MásMóvil, Vodafone will lose its status as the second operator in Spain which is why it is assessing various alternatives for its assets in Spain.

The arrival of this partner would have as main interest a contract with Vodafone itself by which it would commit to using the outsourced network for a long period, thus ensuring income. Depending on those variables, the operation could be encrypted in 3,000 to 4,000 million euros.

Through the money raised in one form of financing or another, Vodafone Spain could invest in modernizing its cable network to a complete FTTH fiber network without adding debt in the process or requiring financial support from the parent company.

This process would have a considerable economic cost, since it would be necessary to change the last wiring mesh that reaches the client, as well as the domestic equipment, necessitating changing the traditional cable-modem to a router.

Among the advantages of moving from HFC to FTTH, for example, would be the fact that the migration to FTTH fiber will reduce costs, since HFC cable networks consume much more energy than those of complete fiber (the fiber remains in the node and a coaxial cable that allows the connection reaches the house).

5G, probable indirect beneficiary

Another of the possible scenarios that would open up with this operation would be the investment in Vodafone’s 5G network. Contrary to what happens with the fixed network, in the mobile network Vodafone Spain is not in a disadvantageous position compared to its competition, Movistar and Orange, nor would it be after the planned merger of the latter with MásMóvil.

At the last Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​a service was presented to provide broadband to homes through 5G. 5G home It is an alternative to fiber optics for areas without coverage, but also in areas where there is coverage as a way of giving customers more alternatives. The operator will offer up to 1 Gbps speed with a FWA solution (Fixed Wireless Access, Fixed Wireless Access) that allows connecting up to 35 devices through self-installable equipment.

In principle, this new connection will be available both for home users and for professional environments in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants (63 cities). However, if the sale of the HFC occurs, its coverage could be extended with the money received.