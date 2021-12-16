Vodafone: the first SMS in history as NFT up for auction. It can be purchased in ETH

The telephone operator Vodafone auctioned the first SMS in history as NFT (non fungible token). The message was sent on December 3, 1992 and was received by Vodafone employee Richard Jarvis at a Christmas party. It is no coincidence that the historical message contains the text“Merry Christmas” which will be put up for sale by the auction house Aguttes, in France.

The buyer will be able to buy the NFT with the cryptocurrency Ethereum and will become exclusive owner a detailed and unique replica of the original communication protocol that sent the world’s first SMS.

The first SMS in history to be auctioned as NFT. Proceeds to charity

“The first printed book, the first phone call, the first email: all these inventions changed our life and our communication in the world. This first SMS received in 1992 a historical testimony of human and technological progress. It sent a message of joy , ‘Merry Christmas’ “he said Maximilien Aguttes, head of the auction house.

Just like SMS in the 1990s and early 2000s, blockchain technology has seen an ever-increasing evolution and our world has entered a new era shaped by digital technologies. The first SMS sent on the Vodafone network meant a historical event for the world of mobile technology.

The auction will be held on December 21, 2021 the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity to UNHCR, or the United Nations Refugee Agency with the aim of supporting the 82.4 million people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,

lots of news to come!

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!