Vodafone, the latest offer is really absurd: prices never seen before. The giant of fixed and mobile communication is ready to amaze its customers

This is an unprecedented promotion on the data network. Connection up to 100 Giga for phones at a cost even lower than that proposed by Iliad.

The tariff war is a real no-holds-barred battle. Telephone companies, both landline and mobile, are constantly looking for promotions capable of attracting customers. There is no doubt among the major giants Vodafone, which has always been rooted in our country. However, with the arrival of low-cost companies, even large groups such as the former Omnitel e TIM, they must get their hands dirty. To maintain competitiveness on the market, prices must be lowered. This is undoubtedly an advantage for all users, who find themselves having a certainly wider choice panel. As for the refillable offered by Vodafone, the best always concern those related to portability of the network from another operator. All those who come from another brand and pass under the banner of the English brand will be able to take advantage of very advantageous costs.

Vodafone, the latest offer is called Special 100 Giga: all the details

For the month of February Vodafone has thought of a particular initiative for its affiliates, which is called Special 100 Giga. An easy and intuitive offer that allows subscribers who decide to activate it to have unlimited calls to all fixed and mobile numbers, Infinite SMS and 100 Giga to surf the net.

As regards the monthly renewal of this proposal, in fact, customers will be required to pay an expense equal to € 8.99 every thirty days. However, there is a quota, lump sum, that subscribers will have to add and corresponds to the figure of 10 euros.

The important news for users who choose the Special 100 Giga will be having an unchanged cost of the offer available in the first half of the year, without unilateral changes (so feared in this period). Considering the goodness of the British group’s connection, having such a wide range of data available makes the offer really advantageous. For those wishing to sign it, just contact the various Vodafone sales points throughout the country. With reference to the commercial conditions, only the current ones Iliad customers will be able to activate the offer directly online.