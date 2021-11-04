Vodafone, the new plan against TIM: super proposal in November

Vodafone is ready to compete with TIM in the television streaming market: the offer for November is unmissable.

Vodafone is ready to compete with Tim in the world of television streaming. In fact, the British telephone company is called upon to respond to offers from the competitor that allow customers to see too Serie A and Champions League.

So after various offers regarding the tariff plans, now the red operator is ready to debut on the market with VodafoneTV. So let’s go see the first proposals that could convince customers.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> TimVision offers DAZN and Champions League: rates and details

Vodafone lands in the TV market: the offer to compete with TIM

The answer of Vodafone at TIM has materialized in the last few hours with the relaunch of the platform VodafoneTV. The British provider also offers exclusive television content. In addition, the offer will be available to all those customers who will simultaneously activate a promotion for optical fiber.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Malware Snake, the virus that steals all your data: mobiles and tablets at risk

On the other hand TIM however, he can be strengthened with his own strategic partnerships with DAZN and with Mediaset. Whereas Vodafone at the moment it can only boast the partner with NOW Tv, Sky’s streaming and on-demand platform. Through the Pay-TV platform, the British operator will be able to offer its customers three games a week for Serie A, the entire Champions League, the entire Premier League and the exclusives of other sports such as tennis, Formula 1, World Championship and much more.

In addition, the offer of the British company also includes the service Amazon Prime Video. The first 12 months the Amazon platform will be free, with users who will be able to take advantage of fast shipping for all items purchased on the e-commerce site, but above all they will also be able to watch some Champions League matches.