Vodafone to some fixed network customers: 100 Giga per month on the associated mobile data sim – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Vodafone Italy has decided to launch for some of its existing private fixed network subscriber customers, who own a Vodafone mobile network sim data associated with the same contract, an initiative of the series “Special for you“Which provides 100 Giga per month of mobile internet traffic.

Here is the text present in the fixed network invoice of the customers involved with the title “Special for you: surf freely on the Vodafone GigaNetwork“:

A special gift for you exclusively: 100 gigabytes per month at no additional cost on the data sim associated with your landline offer. You will be able to surf freely away from home with your tablet, PC or other device of your choice at an astonishing speed thanks to the Vodafone GigaNetwork. The promotion can be activated until November 30, 2021 at no additional cost on voda.it/100gb. You no longer have your data sim or do not remember where it is? No problem, you can replace it for free in one of the Vodafone authorized stores.

The promotion of 100 Giga per month it can be activated until November 30, 2021 at no additional cost through a dedicated page on the official website of the operator (here is the direct link).

If the Vodafone customer involved no longer finds his Instant Activation data sim, he can replace it for free in one of the Vodafone authorized stores.

The promotion will be activated within 3 working days of receiving the online request. The 100 Giga per month service is free for the entire contractual duration of the active Vodafone Fixed Network contract.

Remember, as already told, that some already Vodafone fixed network customers who have received this gift are affected by a new unilateral change by the operator which involved or will result in an increase of € 1.99 per month on future invoices.

