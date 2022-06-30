Vogue magazine highlights the Dominican Aisha Syed: “It raises all of Latin America”

the famous magazine Vogue Latin America highlighted in a report the young Dominican classical artist Aisha Syed, who is conquering the world of classical music with her inseparable violin.

“Natural talent, the Dominican artist Aisha Syed raises all of Latin America by conquering the complex universe of classical music, thanks to her virtuosity with the violin,” Vogue published about the violinist.

The artist also reported that on June 17 she appeared at the part of his world tour and receiving standing ovations from the public in the main symphony hall of Quito, Ecuador.

During her presentation at Casa de la Música she was accompanied by the 70 musicians that make up the National Symphony Orchestra of Ecuador and conducted by the Russian maestro Yuri Sobolev performing the complex concerto for violin and orchestra by Peter Iliych Tchaikovsky.

This Wednesday will be presented at the Great Theater of the Cibao conducted by maestro José Antonio Molina and accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra, performing Tchaikovsky’s concerto in D major within the framework of the first season of the National Symphony Orchestra in Santiago, the Dominican violinist’s hometown.

Aisha continues her world tour (which began in February of the current year at the famous Kennedy Center) throughout this year in Latin America, Europe, Asia and the United States. Aisha dedicates all her successes to their Author, the Lord Jesus.