Vogue Retouched Rihanna’s Maternity Line After Her Photoshoot…and It’s Not Going Down

In the photos of the last issue of US Vogue, the rounded belly of the singer is not exactly the same as natural. On the social network side, we protest against this excess of Photoshop.

Red lace jumpsuit and proud posture. This Tuesday, April 12, Rihanna and her round belly made an impression during a photo shoot for the next issue of the US Vogue , to be published in May. An absent one, however, is missing from this haute couture shoot: the singer’s pregnancy line. Also called linea nigra cThis pigmentation, benign and frequent in pregnant women from the first trimester, has been erased by the magazine and replaced by a smooth and uniform skin texture, as some Internet users on social networks denounced this week.

General disappointment

“Am I the only one who noticed that her pregnancy line was “photoshopped?, asks an English-speaking surfer on Twitter. It’s a natural occurrence during pregnancy and I find it disturbing that they felt the need to erase it.” On the Hexagon side, this editing does not pass either. Fashion youtuber Charlotte Pouget split on the evening of Wednesday April 13 with a story on Instagram in which she shared disappointed and shocked messages from her subscribers in relation to this gesture. “The photos are so beautiful ….. such a shame to have retouched her ‘pregnancy line'”, regrets a commentator.

This is not the first time that the American magazine has indulged in some digital modifications to the bodies of famous women. The actresses Lena Dunham, Kate Winslet or the singer Lady Gaga had already suffered the same fate.

At the time of the body positive movement, this controversy disturbs and one wonders what the singer thinks of this editing. Since the start of her pregnancy, the latter has indeed defied all the injunctions and happily exposes her baby bumpwith plenty of crop tops, lace-up bustiers or diamond bras.

Ironically, Rihanna claims this same freedom in the columns of the famous issue of US Vogue. “I hope we will succeed in redefining what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now and I refuse to be ashamed of it,” she says. And to add: “This period must be a celebration. Why hide her pregnancy?