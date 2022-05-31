‘Vogue’ Retouches Pregnant Rihanna Photo (And It Doesn’t Pass At All)

“Wonderful shoot of Rihanna for Vogue. But am I the only one who noticed that Vogue photoshopped her pregnancy line, line on her stomach? It’s a natural phenomenon during pregnancy and I find it disturbing that the magazine managers find the need to do so”. This comment from a user on Twitter had the effect of a pavement in the fed up.

At the origin of this tweet, a classy photo shoot of Rihanna by the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz (who had notably immortalized the actress Demi Moore during her pregnancy in 1991 for Vanity Fair). We discover the popstar revealing her rounded belly without complex, wearing in particular a bodysuit. Shooting already cult, but unfortunately tainted by these alerts on the retouching of the fashion magazine.

Specifically, Rihanna’s belly line, a common pigmentation in pregnant women that usually appears in the first trimester of pregnancy, has been erased to make way for smoother skin. This has outraged many Internet users.

A paradoxical revelation

A completely paradoxical touch. Indeed, Rihanna’s speech is largely uninhibited, feminist and body positive. For the pregnant star, it is important to “redefine what society considers ‘decent’ for pregnant women”. And the acceptance of her body and her image during pregnancy would, according to her, be an essential step in this (r)evolution…

