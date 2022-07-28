Vogue: the commented images of the first lady of Ukraine taken by the prestigious photographer Annie Leibovitz

Drafting

27 July 2022

image source, Annie Leibovitz//Vogue Caption, Olena Zelenska photographed by Annie Leibovitz. In the image, she appears with several female Ukrainian soldiers at the Antonov airport in Hostómel.

She claims that she preferred to stay behind the scenes, keeping a low profile in Ukrainian society, but the war forced her to change her life.

Olena Zelenskathe first lady of Ukrainehas taken a central role as a result of the Russian invasion of his country, with increasingly frequent and far-reaching diplomatic and media interventions.

After a tour of the US this July, which included the first speech in Congress by a foreign first lady, as well as meetings with Joe and Jill Biden, the 44-year-old screenwriter has been the protagonist of a commented on Vogue story .

The fashion magazine speaks of Zelenska as “the face” of the conflict, which has shown the world the suffering of its citizens. But one of the things more has attracted attention of the publication is the photo session that accompanies the text, made by the renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.

image source, Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

The images show Zelenska in various settings in Ukraine. In one of the photos, she is standing next to a group of female soldiers at the Antonov airport in Hostómel. She wears a coat and is expressionless, as she stands out from the rest of the characters in the portrait, who have camouflage uniforms.

The photographer called this piece Standing Strong (“Standing strong”). Among the other images there is one in which she appears embracing her husband, the president Volodymyr Zelenskyin his office and another in a shelter surrounded by sacks.

The story of fashionwhich will be published in print in October, has been reviewed by various media outlets, and photos are making the rounds on social media.

In the note, titled “Portrait of Bravery,” Zelenska says that since February 24, when the war began, she has lived through the “most horrible” months of her life, like “all Ukrainians.” But she assured that they are “eager for the victory”.

image source, Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

“I like being behind the scenes, that’s what goes with me,” the first lady tells the magazine. “Going into the spotlight has been difficult for me,” she adds.

The letter, written by journalist Rachel Donadio, describes Zelenska as someone who shows deep sadness, but also as the voice of the tens of thousands of Ukrainian women who have a role in the conflict.

Who is Olena Zelenska?

Olena Kiyashko (her surname at birth) grew up in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine where her husband also grew up.

The two have known each other since college. She studied architecture and he studied law.

However, the two later changed course and pursued comedy.

She devoted herself in particular to writing screenplays, at the production company that Zelensky founded, Studio Kvartal 95.

They got married in 2003, after dating for eight years, and a year later they had their first daughter. Their son was born in 2013.

Politics was not in Zelenska’s plans until, with more than 73% of the vote, her husband won a landslide victory in the Ukrainian presidential elections in April 2019.