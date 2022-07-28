News

Vogue: the commented images of the first lady of Ukraine taken by the prestigious photographer Annie Leibovitz

Olena Zelenska photographed by Annie Leibovitz. In the image, she appears with several female soldiers from Ukraine at the Antonov airport in Hostómel.

She claims that she preferred to stay behind the scenes, keeping a low profile in Ukrainian society, but the war forced her to change her life.

Olena Zelenskathe first lady of Ukrainehas taken a central role as a result of the Russian invasion of his country, with increasingly frequent and far-reaching diplomatic and media interventions.

After a tour of the US this July, which included the first speech in Congress by a foreign first lady, as well as meetings with Joe and Jill Biden, the 44-year-old screenwriter has been the protagonist of a commented on Vogue story .

The fashion magazine speaks of Zelenska as “the face” of the conflict, which has shown the world the suffering of its citizens. But one of the things more has attracted attention of the publication is the photo session that accompanies the text, made by the renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz.

