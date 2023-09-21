Vogue’s Five-Minute Fashion Month Overview: London Edition

London Fashion Week began with magazine editors staring in disbelief when they were served plates of Potato Smiles (not the caviar-stuffed jacket potatoes they’re used to) at the Burberry pop-up in the Kentish city’s Norman Café, and Ended up with about 50,000. Diet Coke is being delivered to the bottle bank. Gant delivered door-stopper sandwiches from the corner restaurant at 180, while 5 Carlos Place served small plates of zero-waste vegetable spum by the silo. Kylie Minogue performed at the British Fashion Council Jamboree and Maisie Williams attended almost every show.

All of this contributes to the excited conversation that gathers around Fashion Week, which can often feel like a Sisyphean endeavor. It also gives the illusion that the entire city is engaged in whatever is happening, despite the fact that people outside of fashion a) aren’t invited and b) aren’t as attracted to the word “activation.” Not likely. I may have entered into a Faustian pact to write about them later, but meatball sandwiches are hard-won rewards for the exhaustion that comes with producing digital coverage of the archive. And I’d be lying if I didn’t feel something when TfL replaced the Bond Street signs with “Burberry Street”.

Stephen Cook. Chopova Lovena.

I understand why wayward travelers might see something like this and complain about the fashion being frivolous. But I would challenge those folks to zoom in on the collections presented by Stephen Cook, Chopova Lowena, Ashley Williams, Talia Byre, Aaron Ashe and the soulful Paolo Carzana. These designers managed to do something rare this season by introducing new heroes to the catwalk. You look at them and everything else seems pale and disconnected from culture. A carousel of puff-sleeve dresses, little celebrities paid to sit like dolls at the show. You’re reminded that fashion is about having an attitude and a feeling, which yes, will confuse passersby.

At least two of these collections were in danger of never being made. Carzana told Kathy Horyn that he wanted to exit the program with 48 hours remaining. The fact that she participated in the show and then wrote about it is proof enough that she made the right decision to move forward. Meanwhile, Ashley Williams would not have been able to earn returns without the investments she received from the XLNC scheme. It’s never been more difficult for independent designers to survive, and yet so many of them are rejecting traditional hype-drivers in order to create beautiful clothes (Talia Bayer runs a small bookstore for over 30 years). Did not present his collection to the people). A tight-knit group of people who just get it.

He is a lyrical designer. An intense period of mourning gave rise to impressive (but life-affirming) spring/summer 2024 collections from both Carzana and Stephen Cook. “I think we’ve all experienced a tremendous amount of loss over the last few years,” Carzana said. “And while we have to move forward, it is still beating in our hearts. “It’s about celebrating the people who made an impact on us.” The idea of ​​loss was also explored in Williams’s speculative fiction of a post-apocalyptic landscape (an extensive panopticon that reached thousands underground in Angel), where she traveled through the landfills of the past two decades, via Uggs. Filtering through, “You Must Die” T-shirts and trucker hats with rune-carved wizard staff in hand.

Williams was perhaps the only designer in London to respond to meme culture, and there’s no doubt that these designs will make their way onto cyber-shamanic accounts in the future. On the other side of Instagram (where aesthetes take arm-length selfies at the 0.5 lens setting) Aaron Asch made a ruthless debut. Sitting in a concrete crevice of the Tate Modern, gazing at the London skyline amidst orchestral tunes, chasing statuesque storms, I also thought about the apocalypse. And who were Chopova Lovena’s street-cast models charging towards? Carabiner lingerie, huge bags, aggressively fitted corset dresses: there was some kind of edginess there.

Paolo Carzana. Ashley Williams.

It would be a shame for these designers to lose their counter-cultural charge as they rise up the ranks and gain capital. There are enough establishment labels in London offering floral-printed glitter. By all accounts, this is what makes Carzana such a unique talent. His organza tailoring and pristine chiffon shirts (hand-dyed in Sarabande sinks with things like majir and hibiscus and turmeric) looked as if they had emerged from the nervous system and formed a protective film around the models. I saw that show in a moment of intense (and self-induced) stress, having come running all the way from London, where Mia Khalifa had shut down Knowles. It was as spiritually fulfilling as any artfully created sandwich.

Steeped with hope and heartache, those delicate pieces mirrored the open sensuality of Knowles, Supriya Lele, Frolov, and Mark Fast. These designers continue to challenge what it means to dress with desire in mind. “It means a lot to all of us because we create so much from nothing,” Carzana says. “He has potential. It feels magical, at least to me. I really hope the industry cares about the beauty of clothes. This is a creative and emotional response from me. It has nothing to do with social media. It’s all about crafts, creating and coloring to your heart’s content.