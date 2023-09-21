Voice actress Erica Langrika living the cosplayer experience in Tsunami in Merida

dubbing actress Erica Langerika It was noted during the last visit of meridaBecause not only did he co-exist with his followers, but he made the experience unforgettable by presenting himself as one. COSPLAYER.

The girl had come dressed up to the tsunami conference Marin Kitagawa, Whom she voices in the series My Dress-Up Darling.

in interview with For this! He explained that everything started from a curiosity to see himself as one of the many characters he played and that people loved.

He commented, “I never thought I’d look so good, but people are very nice and they liked it.” And Marin is a cosplayer herself.

He recalled, “When I recorded the series, I could see on Google how many people played Marin, I was so excited to see the girls and I said ‘why not’ why not give it a try.” “

Curiously, he published a photo of him in character on his social networks on March 21, coinciding with the birthday of Wakana Gojo, who is Marin’s girlfriend.

“I never thought it would be such a surge for people. And the next day I was the one who appeared on Google News. He said, “What a shame!”

Other characteristics

Similarly, he was portrayed by Power from the series chainsaw man, Regarding whether she has a way of being naughty like the monster girl, she replied with a smile that it comes out “when I’m confident, with a lot of confidence.” “I’m like Marin,” she said of how kind and calm she is, though somewhat messy.

quality work

Their work is so good that even when they have had to take over from colleagues with broader experience, the difference is not noticeable.

This was the case with his participation Miraculous: Adventures of LadybugLike Lila Rossi, a character previously played by Christina Hernandez, with whom she was curiously matched in Tsunami.

“I don’t know why Chris Leela couldn’t keep up. They called me to do a sound test and then they told me I was on hold. There are many factors. Sometimes the customer does not send the chain to the same company,” he explained.

Erica Langrika also provides the voice of Mantis in the films. Guardians of the Galaxy, From Marvel and acted queen’s stake As Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Regarding his recent projects, he clarified that he cannot reveal them yet, but he hopes to surprise them soon. “Those are series I still can’t say anything about.”

