Voice assistant Amazon Alexa challenged a little girl to slip a coin into an electrical outlet

The little girl had asked the device for a challenge to complete, and this she replied by finding the content of a dangerous viral challenge online.

Smart speakers now reside in the homes of millions of people and are useful on many occasions, from keeping track of time to giving the alarm, passing through providing weather indications and controlling lights and home automation. The digital assistants that animate them can also entertain users by fishing information from the Internet and answering questions, but in at least one case this functionality has proved to be decidedly risky: it happened in the United Kingdom, where the voice assistant Amazon’s Alexa has suggested to a little girl the rules for participating in a dangerous game which consists instick a coin into an electrical outlet.

The dangerous advice

The story was told by the BBC, which collected the testimony of the family involved. According to the story, the little girl in question simply asked the Amazon Echo smart speaker in the house of suggest a challenge to her; the latter, with Alexa’s voice, suggested in detail a dangerous procedure which consists in putting a metal coin in contact with an electrified part of the electrical socket, using a common charger that can be found independently at home. The mother listened to Alexa’s response and it is intervened promptly, warding off potential electric shock, fire or worse.

Because Alexa suggested the game

Amazon’s digital assistant is not animated by bad intentions or for this reason by a conscience of its own: it is limited to find information online and to return them as they are. The suggested procedure actually has a precise name: it is called Penny challenge and it is a dangerous challenge that is heavily documented on the Net, with an obligatory passage on TikTok in 2020 and experts who do not fail to warn about the risks it entails. Alexa has though ignored the context that would have suggested to any human being not to mention the Penny challenge to a little girl: when asked to propose a challenge, the digital assistant carried out a simple online search summarizing the information present in the first result found it.

Amazon’s response

Amazon has already replied to the BBC that it solved the problem by modifying Alexa’s answer to this particular question, but the story shines the spotlight on a broader topic: these devices base their answers. on freely publishable web pages online and – as the case of a few days ago shows – they don’t necessarily worry about all the time check the truthfulness or safety of their contents. Some arguments could therefore have escaped the mesh of moderation, and return dangerous or misunderstood answers for the little ones.