Voice assistants and seniors: Research reveals Alexa’s importance for feeling less alone

Voice assistants they have long since become part of our life and basically allow us to have an important help in many daily activities. And it’s interesting how through research coming from the project Voice4Health, conducted by the Research Center of the Catholic University EngageMinds HUB in collaboration with DataWizard and with the non-conditioning contribution of Amazon, it can be discovered that the use of these devices by elderly people, in addition to facilitating many daily activities, it may also improve their quality of life.

Alexa helps seniors feel less alone

The results speak for themselves because the study shows that three out of four people see their well-being increase, both in general terms and from an emotional and relational point of view. Not only that: the people who participated in the experimentation? guided by a scientifically validated research protocol which saw the use of the Alexa voice assistant ?? they reported one significant reduction of psychological stress and an improvement in personal aptitude for the use of technology.

“These are implications of great interest ?? emphasizes the professor Guendalina Graffigna, Professor of Health and Consumption Psychology at the Catholic University of Milan-Cremona and director of the EngageMinds HUB ?? just think of how the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated, when not imposed, a paradigm shift in family relationships through the use of remote connections, but also to the growing digitization of public administration that implies, with the SPID, the creation of one’s own digital identity with which to access many services; for example, the consultation of the health file or, again in this pandemic phase, the booking of vaccination “.

The research saw protagonists 60 senior and elderly men and women (between 65 and 80 years old) specially recruited. People that ?? as required by the research protocol ?? received an Alexa device and were interviewed four times: two weeks before the trial began, just before the trial began, at the end of the two-week trial, and after another fifteen days.

In this case, 75% of the sample declared at the end of the experiment that they had seen an increase in their state of well-being: ?? I felt calm and relaxed ?? using a voice assistant it increased sharply over the entire eight-week period. “From an emotional point of view ?? the Cattolica researcher explains Serena Barello ?? 52% of the interviewees stated that they had maintained a high level of well-being even in the weeks following the trial. But the impact on social relations was also of great importance ?? continues Barello ?? because after experimentation, well 62% of respondents felt they felt less alone and 98% expressed a greater willingness to communicate with other people through new technologies“.

This first experimentation will have to be consolidated with randomized studies and on a larger sample, in fact, however, the entire sample of people who participated in the experiment, declared that using this device was fun and would recommend using it to friends and family.

“Every day at Amazon we work to create devices and services that make the life of our customers easier and safer, thanks to an increasingly inclusive technology, such as that offered by Alexa ?? he has declared Gianmaria Visconti, Country Manager Alexa. In this sense, the research results are undoubtedly very encouraging. Seeing that Alexa can represent a concrete help for the elderly population, reducing their sense of loneliness and making some actions of their daily life easier, is an extra incentive to do better and persevere in our daily commitment.“.