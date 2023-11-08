Voice changing work increased by 40% in half a year

The tone, intonation and rhythm of the voice are often our business card. But while in the case of transgender men, taking androgens (testosterone) results in a reduction in fundamental frequency after three or four months, and may be enough to achieve a more stereotypically masculine voice, this is not the case in women. transgender.

Estrogens reduce the amount of testosterone produced in the body and trigger the development of secondary female sexual characteristics, but they do not make the voice more feminine.

to increase the frequencyIn the case of transsexual women who believe this, surgery is necessary, And not only them. It is also used in women Edrophonia (deep voice) as a result of excessive androgen intake or due to various diseases that involve testosterone production such as “polycystic ovary syndrome”Dr. Juan Carlos Casado, president of the Commission of Laryngology, Voice, Phoniatrics and Swallowing of the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (Seoral CCC), explains. Now, “most operations are performed on transsexual women.”

And more and more is demanded. “After operating on impressionable transsexual women, there has been a 30-40% increase in these surgeries in the last six months,” says the doctor.

“Ten years ago I used to have an operation every two or three months and now every four months, The increase is also because this operation has become common and is becoming known at the scientific level, because “A few years ago, doctors performing vaginoplasty didn’t know this surgery existed.”

But what does it involve? A surgical technique performed to increase the tone of voice is Wendler’s glottoplasty, a surgical procedure in which the vocal cords are shortened, thinned, and tightened. It is performed without an external incision, as the surgery “is performed by an endoscopic approach and two or three stitches are placed.”

Now, this requires a lot of “manual dexterity,” because “we work at five millimeters, which is the average difference between the vocal cords of men and women,” Dr. Casado highlighted.

In this way a higher sound is obtained. «The threshold frequency is 165 Hz, Below that is considered a man’s voice and above that is considered a woman’s voice,” he explains.

“We don’t operate at 150 Hz,” he says. Most customers come with 110, 120 or 130 Hz. Very deep voice requiring surgery and then speech therapy.

Through this technique it is achieved that “if a transsexual woman comes with 130 Hz, after surgery she can reach 190 Hz and then, with speech therapy, she can reach 195-200 Hz. Is,” he explained.

It is important that the patient performs after surgery “15 days of complete rest to prevent separation of stitches, “This is the hardest thing,” he says, “and not putting in any effort or gaining weight.” And in the vast majority of cases, 80%, will need courses with a speech therapist.

Very loudly?

Vocal disorders in adolescence, due to stiffness of the vocal cords or excessive stress, especially in the case of those men with high-pitched voices (since testosterone is usually sufficient in the case of transsexual men), once hormonal changes occur, If refused, surgery may also be performed.

In these cases “Type III thyroplasty (reduction or retrusion thyroplasty) is performed, with which we will be able to reduce the fundamental frequency below 165 Hz to obtain a deeper voice,” explains President of the Commission on Laryngology, Voice, Phoniatrics and Swallowing. Are. Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (CIORAL CCC).

This technique includes Shorten the vocal folds by “three millimeters” by bringing the anterior commissure posteriorly, thereby reducing the tension of the folds and increasing their density.

The surgery is performed under general anesthesia and through an incision in the skin of the neck. He vocal relaxation This intervention has to be done after Seven Days, In addition to three weeks without any physical effort and voice therapy sessions. In this way, a deep voice is achieved, without strain or fatigue during sound and with increased well-being in intonation.