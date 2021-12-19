Voice messages on WhatsApp, now you can listen to them again before sending them – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

The long-awaited feature, which the developers of the platform had been working on for months, has been officially released globally. How does it work

Not all voice messages they are equal. In the case of the most important ones, it would always be good to make sure that you have expressed yourself clearly and effectively, preferably without background noises that disturb the recipient’s listening. Yet until a few hours ago Whatsapp it did not allow, unlike for example the rival Telegram, to listen to the recordings again before proceeding to send. Water under the bridge, to the delight of users. As announced on the social networks by the platform itself, in fact, the expected function has now become a reality: started in the past few weeks, global release ended on Tuesday. A welcome Christmas gift that goes hand in hand with the other great news of 2021 linked to the voice messages of the service: that of speeding up to 2x.

They? Re not mistakes, they? Re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

How does it work That WhatsApp was working on this sort of audio preview had been known for months. Now the publication of a special support page has also made it official. Specifically, to access the new mode, once the microphone is activated, scroll up to record without holding the key. At that point, after you have finished speaking, the recording will be replayed by selecting the red stop button and then clicking on play. Finally, to proceed with sending, just tap on the usual arrow on the right, otherwise you can opt for the basket on the left. And what if you want to send the communication without resorting to this intermediate step? No problem: as has always been done, simply release the microphone without swiping up.

More news to come However, the news related to vowels may not end there. As described here, in fact, in all likelihood 2022 will see the introduction of a small but significant one graphic update: always in the footsteps of Telegram, the visualization of audio messages (both sent and received) no longer as a straight line, but as a sound wave corresponding to the generated decibels. Finally, as regards text messages, the implementation of reactions in the form of emojis would be a matter of a few months now.