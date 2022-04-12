Voice of Politics – 11/04/2022









The voice of politics

Asprella (general practitioner) writes to former councilor Leone 11/04/2022

former councilor for health of the Basilicata Region,

regional councilor of Fratelli di Italia.

The political news concerning the regional government in recent weeks has been colored with so many curtains that it is difficult not to be touched by them and not to miss some reflections, which I would like to share with all my fellow citizens.

I followed with curiosity your latest administrative political events with a privileged look at the field that, like you, I live every day: healthcare and, in particular, local medicine.

Before going into the subject, I would like to make a premise: three years ago the surrender to the regional government of your coalition did not fill me with joy, due to my different political affiliation, even if, you know, today “rottenness in Denmark” everywhere, both on the right and on the left, as well as the diamond points. The news, however, of your appointment as regional councilor for health had given me hope.

Why you will ask. Well, a health councilor, a local doctor, could have meant a revolution in general medicine-primary care in Basilicata.

I general practitioner, you free choice pediatrician, we both know what it means to be in the sector and to be in our territory: to know the population, the specific problems of the area, the active structures, the services present and those disused, the staff, the personnel issues, the necessary training, resources, projects, and I could go on.

In these two years of mandate, in the light of your knowledge and skills, what improvements have you introduced? I try to locate them.

The pandemic was a global emergency and showed the limits of each sector, including healthcare, and widened the inequalities between territories: these difficulties could have been the further reason to revolutionize our medicine and should have activated the engine to raise our Earth. But that was not the case. Let’s go in order.

General practitioners during covid: vigilance, telephone allowance, vaccines

General practitioners, like all health care personnel, had a moment of disorientation at the start of the covid wave, being struck by the unknown disease and being on the front line with patients. Many continued to work without sparing themselves; I, like many others, have always kept the studio open.

Have you watched for that to happen? Have you contacted us, supported us? No, it didn’t.

Furthermore, telephone contact has proved to be a valuable tool, especially in small municipalities, where in most cases the doctor does not reside. However, there was and is no obligation to provide this type of assistance: why didn’t you think about renewing the telephone allowance? Imagine if we had all closed the study and unplugged the phone. What would become of patients in small countries far from continuous medical care?

Finally, we made ourselves available to vaccinate patients in the studies, in the vaccination hubs and at home: we took responsibility, but without health work protections, without a contract and without an adequately disciplined economic recognition in the extent and in the methods of perception, to difference in the hygiene area.

Continuity of care and 118

Since 1995 there has been talk of the reform of the continuity of assistance in the Region: we all know that the on-call medical service is not effective and represents a waste of resources. But it represents a security that the mayors do not want to do without, otherwise the population would not feel safe without a doctor at night.

There is, however, a paradox that we know very well: the emergency medical service is present, the 118 doctor on the other hand is not.

The 118 provides that there is a staff formed by the emergency doctor, the nurse and the driver. At present there are nurses and drivers, but there are no 118 doctors and general practitioners are called to start lambulance, without being trained and without authorization. An entirely Lucanian practice.

Where is the training for the 118 doctor that we have been waiting for for four years now?

Given the paradox and knowing the problems well, why is the reform of the continuity of assistance not implemented by redistributing the competences of the emergency medical service and the 118? Hospital medicine

Before preparing my conclusions, you will now allow me a small passage on hospital medicine.

known to all – health workers and citizens – the state of crisis in Lucanian hospitals, especially the San Carlo di Potenza and Madonna delle Grazie in Matera; a condition shared even more by the peripheral structures.

I think the question you raised about the “Miulli” hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti is unbelievable: is it not the politician’s burden to strengthen or create local health services so that health migration is reduced? The citizen has the freedom to take care of himself wherever he wants. Among other things, the Miulli, up to a few years ago at risk of closure, has been raised and brought to be a center of excellence of reference also for other regions, thanks also to the valuable work of one of our countrymen.

This is to remind the entire political ruling class that our land is full of valuable people and there is not always a need to go outside to find the skills necessary to manage our facilities and our health. Accustomed to using adrenaline in paediatrics, I must say that in politics you have made very little use of it, not solving the criticalities of health and leaving it worse than how you found it when you entered the Region. I conclude by saying that the appointment of the PNRR, which you have completely missed (eh s, there was a pandemic!) -Maturating delays that are difficult to remedy with the change of the assessorile guard- would have required and requires the involvement of all the actors of the system. This is not only in the execution phase, but also, and above all, in the planning phase, which is being consumed over the heads of citizens and the future of Lucanian healthcare.

If a sudden change of course were to take place, we could still be in time to take the reins of the development that we want to achieve through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We Lucanians have a great need and I, like other colleagues, are totally available to put ourselves at the service of the restructuring of healthcare in our region.

Now I hope that your successor – for posterity I leave the task of investigating the real political reasons for the reshuffle – can take into consideration the problems that I have set out to you and that have not yet been resolved and can become aware of how much teamwork at this moment is. necessary for the recovery of the health situation of Basilicata. Giovanni Asprella,

