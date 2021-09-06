Voiced by, what a passion! At the selections the Italian voice of Johnny Depp

The Italian voice of Hollywood stars such as Matt Damon, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell and Joseph Fiennes in Naples in the unusual capacity of examiner. Christian Iansante will hold the auditions, on Monday 21 June, starting at 10 am, for the aspiring students of the Dubbing Academy which doubles the number of members every year and forms a large part of the most requested and important Italian voice actors. The selection will be held in via Enrico de Marinis 4 in the historic Phonotype studios. To participate it is necessary to book at 081.18096545. Access to the specimens will be staggered and exclusively by reservation to comply with all the anticovid security measures provided for in the ministerial decrees. Naples is a city that responds well to dubbing – says Iansante – and this makes me very happy. a fantastic square; in these two years the boys have probably proved to be the freest in Italy in the sense that emotions come out without too many problems and everyone is a bit actors in Naples so they are able to freely live the appearance of another without judgment. In the teaching staff there is also Angelo Maggi, a successful voice actor and actor known for being the Italian voice of Tom Hanks. The other teachers are Davide Marzi, Giorgio Borghetti, Francesco de Francesco, Andrea Lavagnino, Alberto Angrisano and Sara Ricci.