Voices becomes a TV series with Flula Borg

The comedian Flula Borg joined Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series alongside Adam Devine. Both appeared in Voices (Pitch Perfect 2) of 2015 and will reprise the respective roles of Pieter Krämer and Bumper Allen. The show itself, which remains unnamed, marks an interesting turning point for the franchise, as neither appeared in 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3.

No other cast members have been involved in the show yet. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Skylar Astin they also represent noteworthy absences. A lack that could make sense, however, as this spin-off of Pitch Perfect is ‘downsized’ compared to the original and tells a story centered on Bumper. It also does not seem that in recent years a fourth chapter of the saga has been thought of. The third film, in fact, proved to be a notable disappointment at the box office, earning around 70% less than Pitch Perfect 2 in its opening weekend debuts. The third film on the other hand fought against films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Adam Devine is currently starring in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, while Flula Borg starred in James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad. There is currently no release date for this Bumper-centric Pitch Perfect spin-off, although a premiere later this year on Peacock is highly likely.

The synopsis of the spin-off

For Universal and Peacock, the synopsis of the spin-off Pitch Perfect is as follows: “The show follows Devine, Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the movies. Invited by his old friend Pieter Krämer (Borg), Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Pieter has gone from a German a cappella star to a discredited German music manager ”.