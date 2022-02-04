Voices from Catanzaro: Sport Entertainment failed. La Sampdoria: Not so – Primocanale.it



They are hours of corporate fibrillation at Sampdoriawhere from Calabria comes the echo of further, merciless reasons contained in the order of the Court of Review of Catanzaro against entrepreneurs and consultants of the “Ferrero group” for the various bankruptcies of companies registered on the Tyrrhenian coast of Cosenza.

According to what emerged from the investigations, on 23 December 2013 the suspects would have caused the failure of the company Ellemme Group Srl as a result of malicious operations.

Some rumors re-launched by the Calabrian press considered Sport Spettacolo Holding as bankrupt (held in turn by Holding Max) which is the parent company of Sampdoria. But from the headquarters of the Sampdoria club clearly filters how Sampdoria is extraneous to the legal mattera condition also demonstrates the release from seizure of the sums that had ended up in the investigation of the Prosecutor of Palmi, which led to Massimo Ferrero, whose interdiction, among other things, emerges from the order filed with the registry on January 18, 2022, is destined to last, albeit under house arrest, for twelve months.

In short, Sport Spettacolo, which is the Holding of Sampdoria, has not gone bankrupt nor are there any bankruptcy procedures on the same which is now owned by the Rosan Trust, managed by the Trustee Gianluca Vidal, who indeed continues to carry out the negotiations for the sale of the club profitablyon which news could occur before the summer.

As an official note of the company reiterates, “As represented by the lawyer Luca Ponti, UC Sampdoria’s lawyer in the proceedings that recently involved Mr. Massimo Ferrero, the club is totally unrelated to the facts contested to the same Mr. Massimo Ferrero and such this circumstance has been confirmed by all the judicial measures filed to date “.

In the same note, it ranks among “unsubstantiated news” “that relating to an alleged bankruptcy of the parent company Sport Spettacolo Holding, which constitutes an objectively non-existent and easily verifiable fact”.

While the company goes on, not without obstacles and difficulties, with its own legs, as witnessed by the last soccer market, where it was not necessary to sell off the best pieces to continue the business, which stands (thanks to the new board format from Lanna, Panconi, Bosco and Romei) also on the renewed confidence of the banking system in the potential future of Sampdoria.