“Voices in the shadow”, on December 12th award ceremony for the winners of the 22nd edition of the dubbing festival

Liguria. Do you want to meet the artist who offers his voice to your favorite actors? Luigi La Monica for Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Walken and William Hurt, among others. Alex Polidori for Timothée Chalamet in the fantasy film “Dune”, Lucrezia Marricchi for Abigail Breslin in “The Girl from Stillwater”, Chiara Colizzi for Nicole Kidman in the series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, Antonio Sanna for Stanley Tucci in the film “Supernova”, Andrea Lavagnino for Alvaro Morte in the series “La casa di carta”. These are just some of the guests who will parade on Sunday 12 December 2021 in the Sala del Maggior Consiglio of Palazzo Ducale, in Genoa, where the XXII edition of the International Dubbing Festival “Voices in the Shadow”, conceived in 1996 by Claudio G. Fava with Bruno Astori, now directed by Tiziana Voarino and curated by the Cultural Resources – Projects & Valorisation Association. Free and free admission subject to availability, regulated by the health regulations in force.

To book, you need to scan the qrcode published on the site. During the awards ceremony, the Gold Rings prizes will be awarded to the winners of this edition. The Gold Rings are themselves works of art made in glass and ceramics by Ligurian artists and companies: Quidam, Vanessa Cavallaro, GG Arte Ceramica for the Gold Rings, Gabriella de Filippis for the 2021 Le Voci di Cartoonia Award. All other awards are made by Quidam.

The event had the merit of being the first to enhance the world of voice actors, talented professionals who express excellence recognized all over the world. A result achieved and carried forward thanks to a dense network of collaborations with public bodies, private institutions, foundations and companies that believe in the value of “Voices in the Shadow”. The Festival is supported by MiC – Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual, Liguria Region, Agostino De Mari Foundation, SIAE – Italian Society of Authors and Publishers, Nuovo IMAIE, Quidam – excellence in glass processing for construction and interior design , Banca Carige Group, Artis Project, Blindsight Project ODV and by Tiziana Lazzari – Cosmetic Dermatology.

But now it’s time for the final and the verdicts. At the Doge’s Palace the wait caused by the nominations melts and at 6 pm in the Sala del Maggior Consiglio we arrive at the most spectacular moment of the Festival: the Evening of Honor. The ceremony for the delivery of the Golden Rings and all the other prizes will be conducted by the radio speaker Maurizio di Maggio and the television journalist Patrizia Caregnato, and can also be followed with the translation into sign language – LIS by ANIOS. The jury, made up of industry experts, journalists, film critics, exponents of the entertainment world and academic teachers (all names on the festival website: https://www.vocinellombra.com/la-giuria-del-festival-xxii -edition /), has selected the nominations and winners of the Golden Rings and other 2021 awards.

Some awards have already been announced: the “Claudio G. Fava” Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Luigi La Monica, voice of Christopher Walken, William Hurt and Jonathan Pryce, among others. The Golden Ring for Animation products and the Voices of Cartoonia 2021 award was won by Alberto Vannini and Luca Tesei, respectively voice actors of Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano in the film “Luca” by the Genoese Enrico Casarosa, a Ligurian story produced by Disney Pixar. Finally, the fiction “Blanca” produced by Lux Vide and currently broadcast on Rai 1, shot in Genoa, receives an International Award for inclusive audio innovation. The post production manager Rosario Ranieri and the actors Enzo Paci and Antonio Zavatteri will take the stage.

Since 2015 Siae Italian Society of Authors and Publishers supports the Festival as part of a policy dedicated to promoting and enhancing young talents and their training and work path. This year the Siae Award is based on the selection of the Festival’s 2021 quality commission and is awarded to Davide Turla.

A winner will be announced from each triad nominated in the XXII edition of “Voices in the Shadow”. In the two sections “Cinema” and “Television” three categories have been identified: Best General Dubbing, Best Female Voice and Best Male Voice.

Competing for the Golden Ring for Best General Dubbing in cinema are: Marco Guadagno for the direction of “Black Widow”, Carlo Cosolo for “Dune”, Alessandro Rossi for “The Father – Nothing is as it seems”. The Golden Ring for the best male voice in cinema: Stefano De Sando, voice actor of Gary Oldman in “Mank”, Alex Polidori, voice actor of Timothée Chalamet in “Dune”; Antonio Sanna, voice actor of Stanley Tucci in “Supernova”. The Golden Ring for the best female voice in cinema: Tiziana Avarista, voice actress of Candela Peña in “The Wedding of Rosa”; Ilaria Latini, voice actress of Amy Adams in “American Elegy”; Lucrezia Marricchi, voice actress of Abigail Breslin in “The Girl from Stillwater”.

Competing for the Golden Ring for the Best General Dubbing of Television are: Federico Zanandrea for “American Rust – American Rust”; Laura Boccanera for “Billions”; Lucio Saccone for “The paper house”. The Golden Ring for the best male voice on television: Mino Caprio, voice actor of Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building”; Andrea Lavagnino, voice actor of Alvaro Morte in “La casa di carta”; Manuel Meli, voice actor of Freddie Highmore in “The Good Doctor”. The Golden Ring for the best female voice on television: Rossella Acerbo, voice actress of Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show”; Chiara Colizzi, voice actress of Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers”; Valentina Favazza, voice actress of Emily Wickersham in “NCIS – Anti-crime unit”. Only one of each set of three will walk the red carpet to receive the 2021 Golden Ring.

The Golden Ring will also be awarded for the adaptation and the Italian dialogues for cinema and television. The “Accessibility” section, linked to the “To see with closed eyes” campaign launched in 2019, is entrusted to the Blindsight Project ODV with the aim of focusing even more attention on the needs in the use of audiovisuals for visually impaired people, including this year will deliver a ‘Golden Ring’ and the International Award for Inclusive Audioinnovation to the “Blanca” series.

The XXII edition of “Voices in the Shadow” is supported by MiC – Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual, Liguria Region, Agostino De Mari Foundation, SIAE – Italian Society of Authors and Publishers, Nuovo IMAIE, Quidam – excellence in glass processing for the building and interior design, Banca Carige Group, Artis Project, Blindsight Project ODV and by Tiziana Lazzari – Cosmetic Dermatology. Many relevant patrons, including ANAD, AGIS, ANEC, Municipality of Savona, Municipality of Genoa, Chamber of Commerce of Genoa, Chamber of Commerce of the Riviere di Liguria and local bodies, Genoa Liguria Film Commission, CNA and Confassociations, including the branch Show Cinema Theater. In addition to the Regional School Office for Liguria, the University of Genoa, in particular the Department of Modern Languages ​​and Culture, the Alma Mater University of Bologna, the Civic School of Interpreters and Translators “Altiero Spinelli”, Tor Vergata University of Rome, the international University of Strasbourg, the Université Côte d’Azur of Nice, the Aerospace University of Saint Petersburg SUAI and the Russian Rufilms, the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​are added from this edition UNINT – University of International Studies of Rome and SSMLL Gregorio VII of Rome.

