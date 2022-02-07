Void tax assessment in the absence of a “contradictory estimate”

Attention, in this case the tax assessment is void! So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Some time ago we saw how you can defend your life savings from foreclosure. Well, precisely in this context it will be interesting to know that in certain cases the tax assessment and related sanctions are to be considered null and void. How is it possible? Well, this happens in the event that the tax authorities forget a simple, but at the same time important, step.

Even the tax authorities, on the other hand, can make a mistake and for this reason, in the event of a tax assessment, it is good to pay attention to the fact that everything has been carried out correctly. Otherwise, in fact, the tax assessment is to be considered null and void in certain cases. This is what can be seen from the sentence number 21767 of 7 September 2018 of the Cassation. According to the latter, in fact, the tax assessment is null in the absence of “contradictory estimate”.

Going into the details, therefore, it is good to know that if the Revenue Agency forgets to call into question the accused party, then the assessment and the related penalties can be canceled. The tax authorities, in fact, must compulsorily listen to the reasons of the accused party and do not opt ​​directly for the assessment.

In the case examined with the aforementioned sentence, for example, the Provincial Tax Commission of Lecce canceled two VAT assessments. In particular, following the appropriate investigations, it was discovered that the accountant had altered the taxpayer’s statements. The citizen subject to tax assessment, therefore, was in reality the aggrieved party.

If the Revenue Agency had convened it for a preventive confrontation, as required by the law, most likely the person concerned could have proved his innocence before having to deal with the assessment. For this reason, in the absence of a “contradictory estimate”, thetax assessment and related penalties can be canceled.