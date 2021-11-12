Voir, David Fincher tells the love for cinema on Netflix

“Think about your favorite movie”, to the “Exact moment when you fell in love with cinema”, can you do it? It will perhaps be easier with the help of the docu-series Voir presented by David Fincher and David Prior In the new trailer. A production that celebrates the seventh art and the love of many enthusiasts in a sort of anthology full of contributions and testimonies, which we will see on Netflix and which is announced in the trailer that follows:

In David Fincher’s latest project, the love of cinema becomes a conversation about what makes films so magical. A docu-series in six episodes, presented in the form of video essays in which we will listen Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone And Tony Zhou learn more about how certain cults have not only changed the face of cinema, allowing it to evolve and grow, but also how they have changed those who have seen them.

The Killer, Tilda Swinton with Michael Fassbender in David Fincher’s thriller

A challenge “To really confront our heart safe in the darkness of a room”, as the trailer states, which defines this “The purpose of cinema”. Certainly yet another love letter to Hollywood from the director of Mank. One of the pearls of the Netflix catalog, which will also stream this new project of which Fincher will also be executive producer along with David Prior, Ceàn Chaffin, Joshua Donen, Neil Kellerhouse, Ross M. Dinerstein and Ross Girard.

Matt Damon promotes Cryptocurrency in David Fincher’s commercial

Voir will be on Netflix on December 6th also in Italy, this is his synopsis:

Some cinephiles examine the moments that thrilled, surprised, challenged and changed them forever a collection of visual essays that celebrate cinema and the personal connection each of us has with the stories we see on the big screen. Each episode reminds us why cinema holds a special place in our lives.