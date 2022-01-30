Vokuev triumphs by dominating! Dahl wins among women – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE THE LIVE

11.48 That’s all for today, thank you for joining us in this Direct of the 49th edition of the Marcialonga! Good day to everyone and everyone!

11.45 Here is the arrival at the finish line of the first of the Italians, Elisa Brocard: she closes in twenty-second place in 3: 36’29 ″ 58.

11.43 At the last km Elisa Brocard was twenty-second, at the moment the first 20 have arrived: there should not be much missing from the arrival at the finish line of the blue.

11.40 All the other athletes, up to the 17th position, are Swedish, Russian or Norwegian.

11.37 Among the top 16, only two exceptions in the Sweden-Norway-Russia dominance: the Finnish Heli Heiskanen, ninth, and the French Kati Roivas, eleventh.

11.34 At the moment the first 14 athletes have arrived.

11.31 We are still awaiting the arrival of the first of the Italians.

11.28 This is the podium of the women’s race:

1 Ida Dahl (SWE) 3: 15’15 ″ 66

2 Astrid Oeyre Slind (NOR) +30 ″ 93

3 Lina Korsgren (SWE) + 3’00 “

11.26 Let’s recap the two podiums, starting from the men’s race:

1 Ermil Vokuev (RUS) 2: 51’57 ″ 67

2 Kasper Stadaas (NOR) +44 ″ 99

3 Maxim Vylegzhanin (RUS) +45 ″

11.24 Third place Lina Korsgren, + 3’00 ″ 4.

11.22 Second the Norwegian Astrid Oeyre Slind, +30 ″ 93.

11.21 The Swede closes in 3: 15’15 ″ 6.

11.20 IDA DAHL WINS!

11.17 Extend Ida Dahl! It could be the decisive sprint.

11.15 It seems confirmed the second place, in the men’s race, for Kasper Stadaas; the gaps also change: +44 ″ 99 for the Norwegian, third the Russian Vylegzhanin, +45 ″ 00.

11.13 After the 3 hours of women’s competition, 2 km at the end.

11.11 Race interrupted due to an eye problem (nothing serious anyway) for Dietmar Noeckler.

11.09 39th Francesco Ferrari, 41st Mattia Armellini.

11.06 Here are the final results of the Azzurri: the first Italian is Mauro Brigadoi, 30th.

11.03 Waiting for the arrival of the women’s race, as well as for the arrival of the Azzurri at the finish line.

11.00 There is still uncertainty, however, on the final podium; the photofinish shows a distance of just a few centimeters, the official verdict has not yet arrived.

10.57 Change the podium at the photofinish! Stadaas takes second place, third Vylegzhanin.

10.55 The Russian Maxim Vylegzhanin (+45 ″ 05) and the Norwegian Kasper Stadaas (+45 ″ 06) complete the podium. Just a penny between the two.

10.54 The Russian closes in 2: 51’57 ″ 62.

10.53 ERLIM VOKUEV WINS! DOMINATION OF RUSSIAN IN MARCIALONGA!

10.52 The men’s race is nearing its conclusion: the Russian Erlim Vokuev is at the last km, 1’26 “ahead of his pursuers.

10.50 21st Elisa Brocard, + 11’52 “.

10.47 Third Swedish Britta Johansson Norgren, + 2’23 “. It will probably be a duel until the end between Dahl and Slind, the other athletes are perhaps too far apart.

10.44 Behind her Astrid Oeyre Slind, but they are there, close, just +0.25 away.

10.41 The references of women also arrive at the Lake: always in the lead Ida Dahl, 2: 28’30 ″ 83.

10.38 Let’s summarize the men’s top 5 at Lake Tesero:

1 Ermil Vokuev (RUS) 2: 10’46 “

2 Stian Berg (NOR) + 2’09 “

3 Marcus Johansson (SWE) + 2’10 “

4 Tord Asle Gjerdalen (NOR) + 2’11 “

5 Maxim Vylegzhanin (RUS) + 2’11 “

10.35 We are awaiting the arrival of the women at the reference point of Lago di Tesero.

10.32 Fifth was the Russian Maxim Vylegzhanin, + 2’11 ″ 87.

10.29 Fourth Tord Asle Gjerdalen, + 2’11 ″ 57.

10.26 29th Dietmar Noeckler, + 2’56 “from Vokuev and +46” from the podium.

10.23 Third place, at the reference of Lake Tesero, for the Swede Marcus Johansson.

10.20 We arrived at two hours and twenty of the race.

10.17 Behind him, 2’09 “away, is the Norwegian Stian Berg.

10.14 Still in the lead, at km 54, the Russian Ermil Vokuev, 2: 10’46 ″ 95.

10.11 Women’s competition, therefore, clearly more balanced than the men’s one; the first 5 are in just 8 seconds.

10.08 The next reference will be to Lake Tesero, at 54 km, more than halfway through the race.

10.05 26th Elisa Sordello, + 10’51 “.

10.02 35th Maddalena Soma, + 8’40 “.

09.59 This is the top 5 of the women in Soraga’s reference:

1 Ida Dahl (SWE) 1: 38’53 ″ 60

2 Astrid Oeyre Slind (NOR) +0.84

3 Britta Johansson Norgren (SWE) +6 ″ 04

4 Lina Korsgren (SWE) +7 ″ 02

5 Laila Kveli (NOR) +7 ″ 91

09.56 Sweden-Norway alternation for the first five positions.

09.53 The first of the blue is always Elisa Brocard, 26th at + 5’55 “from Dahl.

09.50 The Swede with 1: 38’53 “is first ahead of the Norwegian Astrid Oeyre Slind for just 0.84.

09.47 The women at Soraga’s reference also arrived, Ida Dahl is in the lead.

09.44 Let’s see the first five positions at the Soraga reference for the men’s race:

1 Ermil Vorkuev (RUS) 1: 24’19 “

2 Magnus Vesterheim (NOR) + 2’20 “

3 Tord Asle Gjerdalen (NOR) + 2’20 “

4 Max Novak (SWE) + 2’24 “

5 Johannes Ekloef (SWE) + 2’25 “

09.41 45th Mattia Armellini (+ 3’27 “), 48th Davide Facchini (+ 3’52”). There are therefore 5 blues in the top 50.

09.38 40th Mauro Brigadoi (+ 2’49 “), 42nd Francesco Ferrari (+ 3’22”).

09.35 In third position is the Norwegian Tord Asle Gjerdalen, + 2’20 ″ 76.

09.32 Dietmar Noeckler gains 10 positions compared to the first reference from Canazei and climbs to 23rd position, + 2’39 “from Vesterheim but +19” from the podium.

09.29 The men arrived at the second reference point, Soraga, 32 km. The Russian Ermil Vorkuev is increasingly in the lead, with a 2’20 ”lead over the Norwegian Magnus Vesterheim.

09.26 Let’s see the top five positions of women, with relative gaps:

1 Anikken Gjerde Alnaes (NOR) 1: 03’19 ″ 70

2 Britta Johansson Norgren (SWE) +0.69

3 Lina Korsgren (SWE) +1 ″ 48

4 Ida Dahl (SWE) +1 ″ 59

5 Olga Tsareva (RUS) +2 ″ 25

09.23 Three Swedes in the top 5 at the first reference from Canazei.

09.20 35th Maddalena Soma, 36th Elisa Sordello, 38th Maria Eugenia Boccardi, 39th Chiara Caminada and 44th Ilenia Defrancesco.

09.17 The other blue in the top 50 are very close to each other.

09.14 The first blue is Elisa Brocard, 24th, 3’42 ”late from Alnaes.

09.11 Behind her the Swedish Britta Johansson Norgren (+0.69) and compatriot Lina Korsgren (+1 ″ 48).

09.08 In the lead, in front of everyone, is the Norwegian Anikken Gjerde Alnaes, with 1: 03’19 “.

09.05 A few minutes and the women will arrive at the first reference in Canazei.

09.02 As for the other blues in the top 50, we find Mauro Brigadoi in 41st place, Francesco Ferrari 44th, 45th Mattia Armellini and 47th Davide Facchini.

08.59 Let’s see the first five positions at the first reference regarding the men’s race:

1 Ermil Vokuev (RUS) 53’03 ″ 36

2 Stian Berg (NOR) +59 ″ 84

3 Emil Persson (SWE) + 1’01 ″ 26

4 Torgeir Sulen Hovland (NOR) + 1’01 ″ 31

5 Marcus Johansson (SWE) + 1’01 ″ 60

08.56 Dietmar Noeckler, the first of the Azzurri, at the reference of Canazei is 33rd, + 1’22 “from Vokuev.

08.53 The Russian Ermil Vokuev arrives at the first reference in Canazei (18 km) in 53’03 ″ 36.

08.50 50 minutes have passed since the start of the men’s race, and the first reference will soon arrive.

08.47 Vokuev is missing less and less to get to the first reference, in Canazei. But the gap from the group does not seem to diminish, on the contrary.

08.44 In the lead, however, is the Norwegian Anikken Gjerde Alnes, on her third participation in the Marcialonga (19th in 2019, 12th in 2021).

08.41 After the first 10 km of the women’s race, the leading group includes:

Lina Korsgren (SWE)

Ida Dahl (SWE)

Emilie Fleten (NOR)

Britta Johannson Norgren (NOR)

Olga Tsareva (RUS)

08.38 Ermil Vokuev stretches: the Russian has a 40 ″ advantage over the group.

08.35 Now, among the women, the Swedish Ida Dahl is in command, but it is a continuous alternation that also involves the Norwegian Emilie Fleten.

08.32 We remind you that the first reference will arrive in Canazei, km 18.

08.29 The men have spent the first 10 km, Vokuev continues to have an advantage of 16 “.

08.26 First twenty minutes for the women too, about 10 athletes forming the leading group, in front is the Swedish Britta Johansson Norgren.

08.23 Good pace also of the Norwegian Johan Hoel. However, Vokuev already has an important margin on the group, 16 ″.

08.20 First twenty minutes of the men’s race, in the lead is the Russian Ermil Vokuev.

08.17 The third variant is the Marcialonga Light, 49 km long (compared to 70 of the classic).

08.14 Two variants are Young, one of 9 km and another of 14.

08.11 Beyond the 70 km classic Marcialonga, we have three other variants, for those who cannot make it to the end.

08.08 Below, the passages that will be available to have the references of the times of the athletes in the race:

Canazei (km 18)

Soraga (km 32)

Predazzo (km 45)

Lake (km 54)

Waterfall (km 67)

Last km (km 69)

Cavalese (km 70)

8.05 The women’s race has started too!

8.03 In a few minutes, however, the elite women will leave.

8.00 The first athletes have started, the 49th edition of the Marcialonga officially begins!

7.58 Italy focuses on Dietmar Noeckler for men, while among women it focuses on two former cross-country skiers, Marianna Longa and Sabina Valbusa.

7.55 Analyzing the favorites, among the men the Norwegian Tord Asle Gjerdalen and the Swede Max Novak must be considered; among women, an all-Swedish duel between Britta Johanna Norgren and Ida Dahl is expected.

7.52 There will be elite male and female elite athletes; they will depart at 8:00 and 8:05 respectively.

7.49 The participants will leave from Moena to arrive at the center of Cavalese; total height difference of 1,030 meters.

7.46 The start of the famous Ski-Marathon is approaching, a race of 70 km in total.

7.43 It runs as usual in Trentino, between Val di Fiemme and Val di Fassa.

7.40 Dear friends of OA Sport, welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the 49th edition of Marcialonga!

Friends of OA Sport, cross-country skiing enthusiasts, welcome to the LIVE LIVE from the 49th edition from the Marcialonga! This is the very famous Ski-Marathon to be held in Trentino, between Val di Fiemme And Val di Fassa.

They will almost be 5000 participants, between men and women, ready to face the classic race of 70 km which will take them from Moena to the center of Cavalese, thus having to face the very famous ascent of the waterfall, up to a total elevation gain of 1,030 meters.

It is also expected the presence, approximately, of 300 Elite Women athletes and as many athletes Elite Men. In fact, they will be the first to leave: at hours 8:00 men, at 8:05 women; to follow, all the other participants who, as previously mentioned, will be around 7000.

Among these, there are also sportsmen not strictly linked to the world of cross country skiing, like Norwegian former Roma player John Arne Riise and Finnish two-time Rally World Champion Marcus Groenholm.

Italy hopes for excellent results which, on paper, can be achieved thanks to Dietmar Noeckler for men, while for women the focus is on two former cross-country skiers, Marianna Longa And Sabina Valbusa. Appointment, therefore, at hours 8:00 with ours LIVE LIVE not to really miss any of the Marcialonga 2022!

Photo: Olycom / Lapresse