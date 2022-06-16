Volaris stops trip to dog due to its weight; dog owner accuses them of discrimination

Mexico City.- (Veracruz Vanguard).- In social networks, the story of Ramona, a “twitter” dog caused outrage because the airline Volaris did not allow her to board one of its flights to Mexico City due to exceeding the excess of allowed weight.

In Ramona’s account, they denounced that she was discriminated against for being “chubby”, because despite having the required documentation, they denied her the trip.

“Aid. Volaris, you did not let me get on your plane, with everything and that I brought all my papers, in order and up to date, it was not a pleasure flight, it was an emergency and now we do not know what to do, “Ramona’s tweet reads.

After Ramona’s complaint went viral, the airline replied that they would review her case since it is “just as important” as the rest of her clients.

“Ramona, let’s go check what happened. You are as important as any of our clients. Find us by DM with the reservation code!” Volaris said to Ramona.

The explanation given by the owner of the pet, whom they identified as Eduardo, was that this trip was urgent, so he could not travel by road.

“We could drive without a problem, believe me friends, more than anyone, he likes to stick his head out on a Roadtrip. But this time my dad has to be in DF tomorrow and come back tomorrow for reasons of great force majeure. Let me fly,” they explained on Ramona’s Twitter account.

Hours later, the dog’s case remained unsolved, so another publication reads where they accuse Volaris of discriminating against the pet for being “fat” and that the airline “wants my dad to throw me in the trash and buy another younger, slimmer emotional support dog.”

Finally, Volaris responded: “Hello, Eduardo. The weight restriction on pets traveling in the cabin is for safety. We tried to reach you by call and DM but were unsuccessful.”

It is unknown if Ramona was able to travel with her owner to Mexico City on a Volaris flight or another airline.

AID!! @travelvolaris

You didn’t let me get on your plane, even though I brought all my papers, in order and up to date, it wasn’t a pleasure flight, it was an emergency and now we don’t know what to do 😔 pic.twitter.com/bYFiwlHQba — RAMONA (@Ramonatuites) June 15, 2022

We could drive without a problem, believe me friends, nobody likes to stick their head out on a Roadtrip.

But this time my dad has to be in DF tomorrow and come back tomorrow for reasons of great force majeure. 😔

let me fly!!@travelvolaris — RAMONA (@Ramonatuites) June 16, 2022

They haven’t solved anything for us yet. @travelvolaris He wants my dad to throw me away and buy himself another younger, skinnier emotional support dog 😭😭😭 — RAMONA (@Ramonatuites) June 16, 2022

Hi Eduardo. The weight restriction on pets traveling in the cabin is for safety. We tried to reach you by call and DM, but we were not successful. — Volaris (@viajaVolaris) June 16, 2022

WE RECOMMEND YOU READ:

They file a complaint against Futura for the death of ‘Momo’

EJR