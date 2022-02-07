Volatile European stock exchanges, Milan in red. Spread rises to area 160

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Radiocor Il Sole 24 Ore) Volatile European stock exchanges are starting, while investors continue to monitor the indications on the macro front and those coming from the quarterly accounts of companies to assess the momentum of the economic recovery, which will however have to be compared with the imminent monetary policy tightening of the main central banks. In detail, the market expects more than five 25 basis point rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in the course of 2022, pending the release of new inflation data on Thursday. For the US central institute, this would be the most consistent squeeze since the 1990s. Meanwhile, last week even the number one of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, for the first time did not rule out a revision of the cost of money also in Europe, where the inflation in January rose to 5.1% per annum. Returning to the markets, the Asian markets experienced a day in general decline, however offset by the gains made by the Chinese stock exchanges, after the long stop due to the Lunar New Year holidays. In Hong Kong, however, tech stocks lost ground in the wake of Alibaba (-5%), penalized by the news that Softbank (+ 5% in Tokyo) could sell part of its stake in the group. In Europe, the indices started higher, but then slowed down. The FTSE MIB, which marked the first trades up by half a percentage point, slipped into negative territory, affected by the performance of some blue chips, including Saipem, which continues the upward march started last week, after the announcement of the profit warning on the 2021 accounts and the indication of the need for a capital increase.

Raise your head Understand, Saipem still hurt

Among the Milanese stocks with greater capitalization, Stellantis is trying to recover, after the heavy performance on Friday, together with the entire European auto sector. Intesa Sanpaolo is also trying to go up, while the market continues to come to terms with the objectives of the new business plan presented last Friday, the day on which the institute’s prices went into reverse. On the other hand, Saipem remains heavy after the announcement of the new organizational structure and awaiting the decisions by the shareholders to secure the group. Eni and Diasorin were also weak.

Spread goes up to 161 points

The BTp / Bund spread continues the widening phase started last Thursday after the words of ECB President Christine Lagarde that fueled expectations for a faster-than-expected rate hike in 2022. At the start of the session, the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTp and the same German maturity stood at 155 points, compared to 153 basis points at the closing on the eve of the day. It then worsened to 161 points. There was also a slight increase in the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp, which marked a first position at 1.77% from 1.76% at the previous end.

Oil takes a breath, the euro down but above $ 1.14

The price of oil takes a breather after seven consecutive weeks of rises: the March WTI future loses altitude, while remaining above 91 dollars a barrel. The euro is losing ground to 1.1429 from 1.1448 closing on Friday.