Volcano Tonga, “unprecedented disaster”. NASA: “500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb on Hiroshima”. Two completely destroyed islands

For the government of Tonga it is “An unprecedented disaster”, the NASA calculate a power “500 times higher than that of atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima“. These are the words that emerge after the first official update of the government of Tonga on the consequences ofvulcanic eruption which took place on January 14, considered the worst of the last 30 years over the entire planet. Some experts have compared it to that of the volcano Pinatubo, in Philippines, of 1991, which caused 1,450 dead. The same experts, quoted by Cnn, specify that the consequences of the submarine eruption that took place last Saturday in the archipelago still remain to be understood and quantified, followed by one tsunami which has affected a large part of the Pacific. At least two of the smaller islands appear practically destroyed, with all the houses in pieces in one and only a couple still standing in the other, while an initial assessment of the local authorities speaks of three victims ascertained: two citizens of Tonga and the 50-year-old British Angela Glover, resident for years. Immediately after the eruption of the volcano, part of the islands Hawaii was overwhelmed by the anomalous waves caused by the catastrophic event. Same thing for the Japan, where 1.2-meter waves arrived on the remote southern island of Love me Oshima, and the California. The National Tsunami Warning Center had also launched atsunami warning for the west coast of the United States. For James Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, “the number we’ve come up with is around 10 megaton (10 million tons) of equivalent in TNT“. While Michael Poland, of the US Geological Survey, argues that “it could be the loudest explosion on earth since 1883, when the volcano erupted Krakatoa in Indonesia“.

Aerial photos released by the New Zealand Defense Forces show the islands Hàpai, in the center of the archipelago, completely covered with ash gray coming from the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Hàapai. Satellite images show a similar scene in the district of Kolofòou, in the capital located on the main island of Tonga. We fear now for the possible contamination of water and of reserves food, with the humanitarian aid hampered by the partial inaccessibility of the airport, covered by a thick one ash layer. The reconnaissance and rescue activities are intended to continue with the dropper at least until the arrival of the two ships sent by the New Zeland, Wellington and Aotearoa, which will carry a Seasprite helicopter, as well as humanitarian and relief supplies, mainly water. In particular, Aotearoa – the New Zealand Minister of Defense specified Peeni Henare – can carry 250 thousand liters of water drinkable and produce 70 thousand a day through a desalination plant. About 200 people have tried in the last few hours to clear the airport runway from ashes, but no more than 100 meters would have been cleared.

While I damage to agriculture are lower than feared, concerns have been raised about thewater supply, the air quality and the fuel availability. There is also fear of the emergence of water-related diseases, as tidal waves caused flooding 2-3 blocks inland. It is the alarm raised by theUnicef, which also reminds us that air surveillance has found significant damage to the infrastructure in the small islands of the group Haapai, north of the capital. UNICEF, like most other humanitarian agencies, is facing serious obstacles in its immediate response to the crisis in Tonga, also due to difficult communications. The UN agency reports that, despite these difficulties, it has set in motion a response based on available information and short coordination with government partners. Approximately 44 pallets of UNICEF emergency supplies pre-positioned in the Australian government humanitarian warehouse a Brisbane were packed and loaded to be shipped aboard the Royal Australian Navy’s Hmas Adelaide, which is on a humanitarian mission to Tonga. The UN agency also started a discussion with the Red-R Australia for the possible deployment of their technical personnel in the country to assist UNICEF operations, especially as regards the support to the coordination of the cluster for water and sanitation services and information management in Tonga.



The Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta, explained that it will take at least a month to repair the communication cable submarine that connects the rest of the world to the Tonga Islands. The few communications that have been made since the archipelago was hit by the natural disaster on Saturday have been possible through some telephones satellite, mostly owned by foreign embassies in the capital Nukùalofa. Second Samiuela Fonua, president of the cable company, there are two separate breaks in the cable, one located 37 kilometers from the coast and the other near the erupted volcano, making repairs difficult. A repair ship is currently en route from the neighbor Papua New Guinea. The mobile operator Digicel restored some basic 2G home services, but warned that restoring the calls international it may still take a long time.