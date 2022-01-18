Volkswagen, a super Golf arrives in February – Auto World

Volkswagen has published a preview of a very high-performance car that will be unveiled in February 2022. The silhouette on a black background shows a presumably super tight version of the eighth generation of Golf, a car that was presented in October 2019. Leaving aside the possibility of an incredibly thorough restyling, could reach the maximum expression of the VW compact in terms of speed and driving fun.

Whereas Golf already exists in variants GTE, GTD, GTI, R and Clubsport, it is hard to imagine an even more performing version of these, but the Wolfsburg brand wanted to joke about it by describing it with the words “Notably Fast Transporter“, A mockery of the Blockchain cryptographic tokens, the NFTs, with which digital works of art are increasingly purchased. So this Golf “Particularly FastEssentially shows one spoiler very pronounced above the tailgate, and it is really the only clue that leads on the way of a hyper-vitaminized version of the model.

The current package this new model will use will most likely be a further variation of the EA888 turbocharged 2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and could find its basis in the GTI or R, according to the British Evo magazine. that would give this new model an immediate distinction from the current range is a different transmission from the ‘standard’ DSG. Beyond that, the changes could be concentrated in the specific suspension geometry. Software improvements are not excluded, on which Volkswagen would be working.