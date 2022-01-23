Volkswagen and Bosch together to produce batteries in Europe

Announced in the past few hours, the new one collaboration between Volkswagen and Bosch aims to revolutionize the field of battery cell manufacturing. The goal is to achieve leadership in companies providing solutions for the construction of factories for the production of batteries in Europe. The industrialization of battery technology and the mass production of batteries are the final targets of the new partnership between the two German giants.

Improve industrialization with the “local for local” approach

The handshake between Volkswagen and Bosch will allow the European cell manufacturing sector to have two leading suppliers for improve processes and industrialization of battery technology. The two companies aim to provide cell and battery system manufacturers with integrated solutions for production, on-site support for starting operations and for maintenance itself.

The approach aimed at is that “local for local“And that is, on-site production for local people. This is a perspective that represents a further step towards what is the goal of zero-emission mobility. Europe? The reference market, as anticipated, in which the Volkswagen Group plans to build well by 2030 six factories for the production of cells.

The new partnership of Volkswagen and Bosch: objectives and statements

To meet the huge market demands in the sector, both partners aim to provide the full range of processes and components necessary for the large-scale production of cells and battery systems. This represents a further step for both German companies to achieve that leading role in electric mobility that is disputed among many (the ID. LIFE, one of VW’s latest city and economic solutions demonstrates its commitment).

On the one hand Volkswagen will commit its resources and knowledge to the automotive construction sector, on the other Bosch which boasts an excellent know-how in the field of industrial automation and systems integration, which has already shown that it cares about weather.

The target is preparing the establishment of the new company that will unite the two German companies by 2022. And the recent signature between Thomas Schmall, Member of the Board of Directors of the Volkswagen Group with responsibility for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, and by Rolf Najork, Member of the Board of Directors of the Robert Bosch Group and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Bosch Rexroth, this is the first step.

The latter in this regard stated the following: “Together with the Volkswagen Group, we are looking for a way to

industrialize battery cell production processes with standardized equipment. Let’s start with the best assumptions: Bosch is not only the largest automotive supplier globally, but also one of the leading industrial equipment suppliers.

We understand how battery technology works and we know how to make them. With over 135 years of automotive experience and our proven expertise in industrialization, we want to meet the growing demand for batteries. European industry has the potential to become a technological driver for the ecological transformation of the economy ”.

For his part, these are the words of Tomas Schmall of Volkswagen: “Europe has a unique opportunity to become a global powerhouse for batteries in the coming years. Demand for all aspects of their production, including equipment for the new gigafactories, is strong and growing. The Volkswagen Group and Bosch will explore the possibilities of developing and shaping this new multi-billion dollar industry on our continent.

The decision to actively engage in the vertical integration of the battery manufacturing value chain will generate significant new profit pools. We work to build a European supply chain for electric mobility ‘made in Europe’ totally localized – a rare opportunity in the historical business landscape “.