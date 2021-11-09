Volkswagen, better annual performance than Apple, Nio and GM

In the last year the shares over-the-counter of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) achieved much more attractive returns than the US tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and the Shanghai-based Chinese auto company Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO).

Much like rival traditional automakers, Volkswagen is dedicating billions of dollars and setting tighter deadlines to move to an all-electric vehicle portfolio; in November of last year, Volkswagen declared that it will spend 86 billion dollars by 2025 on the electrification of its vehicles, as part of a new plan.

In March of this year, the German automaker said it expects that by 2030 over 70% of its European sales will be electric vehicles, up from the previous target of 35%; in the US and China, Volkswagen expects half of its sales to be electric cars by the end of the decade.

Read also: Volkswagen has ordered 144,000 ID.3s in Europe since the beginning of the year

This plan calls for Volkswagen to launch 70 electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

In addition, Volkswagen plans to build six battery factories. Herbert Diess, CEO of the company, set an ambitious goal in March of wanting to sell more electric vehicles by 2025 than the current market leader, the innovative Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Last year Volkswagen began sales of the ID electric vehicle family. with the compact electric ID.3.

Volkswagen is slowly rolling out the entire ID family. globally: the company launched the ID.3 and ID.4 and plans to launch the ID.5, its first electric ‘coupe’ SUV, in China soon; the ID.4 competes with Tesla’s Model Y and the Mustang Mach-E’s Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F).

In the country, where the No. 1 by sales, Volkswagen plans to sell up to 100,000 electric vehicles of the ID family this year.

Read also: Volkswagen CEO commends Tesla on chip crisis management

Annual yield

As of Friday’s close, VWAGY shares were up 70.64% year to date; the stock went from $ 17.09 per share in November last year to $ 34.64, with a yield of 102.69%.

By comparison, Apple shares, which is also expected to compete in the automotive sector in the next few years, are up 16.9% since the beginning of the year; the stock went from $ 118.69 per share a year ago to $ 151.28, with a yield of 27.46%.

Since the beginning of the year, GM shares have risen 44.6%; the stock went from $ 37.47 per share a year ago to $ 58.52, for a yield of approximately 56.2%.

Nio shares have been down 20.9% since the start of 2021 and have been up 1.6% over the past 12 months.

Traditional rival Ford has beaten Volkswagen stock performance both year-to-date and year-on-year: Ford shares are up 126.4% since the start of 2021 and around 147.6% over the past 12 months.

Photo courtesy of Volkswagen