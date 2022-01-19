Volkswagen, Diess: “In Europe it will be almost impossible to say goodbye to endothermic”

In Europe, the farewell to endothermic vehicles “is simply impossible”, he said Herbert Diess, managing director of Volkswagen group as well as a major proponent of the electric car within the automotive sector.

Industrial constraints. In an interview of over an hour granted to the podcast by Nilay Patel, director of the technology site The Verge, the Bavarian manager outlined the future of his group and the many challenges to be faced in various areas, such as software development for electric cars, new battery-powered car platforms or synergies between the various brands. Obviously, one of the most important arguments concerned mobility on tap and the hypothesis that the German manufacturer says goodbye to endothermic cars in Europe for 2035. The answer is articulated and raises several doubts, not so much on the transition to electric mobility. and on the various braking factors that prevent even his group from reaching the 100% sales target of battery-powered cars. “I think this transition to electric vehicles has some constraints and that the plan to get to 50% EV by 2030 is extremely ambitious,” says Diess. “In Europe, we have a market share of around 20%: so that this share supports the 50% electric vehicle target, we need six ‘gigafactory‘. These factories should be operational by 2027 or 2028 to enable us to reach our 2030 target. It is almost impossible to do so. “The CEO points out, for example, several issues: buying the machinery, building the facilities, hiring the personnel and train them, secure supplies of raw materials. “We are only 20% of the market, so six plants. Europe needs 30 of these plants. Each plant is two kilometers by one. Huge quantities of raw materials. It will be challenging. So, going from 50% to 100% will be a tremendous challenge. It is not just a question of saying ‘let’s turn off endothermic cars’. It is simply impossible “.

The energy issue. The industrial question is linked to other issues of particular importance, starting with energy. “Electric cars only make sense if energy is renewable”, Diess makes clear, echoing similar ones statements from its counterparts like Akio Toyoda of Toyota. “In countries that base their electricity generation on coal, it makes no sense to sell electric vehicles. Think of Poland ”, underlines the Wolfsburg number one. “Before selling electric cars, we must convert the primary sector to 100% renewable energy.” For Diess, for sure, the manufacturers that announce the total farewell to endothermic are wrong: “it is a decision that a car manufacturer cannot take alone. “Because” the launch of electric vehicles will depend on legislation and the increase of renewable energies, and this will derive from state policies and a global policy, not from the individual decisions of car manufacturers “. In this regard, South America is mentioned, where “it makes no sense to switch to battery-powered cars” because “bioethanol” is used, which emits very little CO2. Therefore, “it makes no sense to electrify the world of mobility if we don’t first make the primary sector CO2 neutral. The world is not the same. In France they have seven grams of CO2 per kilowatt hour because it is all nuclear. In Poland they have 1,000 grams because it is all based on coal. The same happens in South Africa. Electricity launches must be staggered “.

Autonomous driving and new Bulli. In any case, the Volkswagen group now seems to have chosen its path, with the launch of several battery-powered models, including a much-awaited novelty in the United States: it is the electric re-edition of the legendary Bulli, strongly desired by Diess himself. The presentation is expected in early March, while the start of deliveries in the middle of the year in Europe and during 2023 in America. News are also coming on the front of automated driving. Volkswagen’s first robot car will arrive between 2025 and 2026, probably for fleets managed with the Argo AI. It will still have the wheel to handle emergency situations, but “by 2030 we should be able to sell cars without a steering wheel for transport services.” This command will not disappear, however, for vehicles for private use. Finally, on the question of the crisis of chip, Diess reiterated the gradual improvements expected on the supply front, although there will still be limitations in supplies throughout the year. However, the situation should return to normal in 2023.