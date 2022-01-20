Volkswagen e-up !, the small electric will not leave the market

Apparently, this model will still have a potentially very long life. The Volkswagen e-up! seems to have become a major car for the German manufacturer, pending that the production version of the ID.Life debuts in 2025 which had been presented as a surprise at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. Today, the ID family does not offer an entry level electric. While waiting for this more accessible model to arrive over the next few years, that role could be filled by e-up !.

Volkswagen focuses heavily on the electric as we know and is working on expanding the range of cars in the ID family. Still, the little Volkswagen e-up !, certainly not a recent battery model, continues to be successful . In Italy, in December 2021, it was the fourth best-selling electric car with 459 registrations. It is present in the configurator of our country, a sign that it is still available. Yet, several times in the past there had been signs that the German brand wanted to stop marketing it.

Automotive News Europe reports that the small electric will return to being orderable on the German market after orders were blocked during 2020. The country’s incentives, in fact, had led to a sharp increase in demand for the car. However, this model was not meant to be made in large volumes. Delivery times had therefore lengthened considerably and the car was not particularly profitable for the German brand. In fact, in the past there was talk that this car, like the e-Golf, was produced at a loss by the manufacturer.

However, the good success of models like the Dacia Spring and the strong demand for the e-up !, would have made it clear to the German brand that the market is looking with interest at small electric cars. So, in Germany the little e-up! it will continue to be produced and will be back to order, albeit with a slightly revised range. This is a very important signal for the future of this battery-powered car that continues to please.

The Volkswagen e-up !, it should be remembered, has a 61 kW (83 hp) electric motor. The autonomy with a full tank of energy reaches up to 257 km according to the WLTP cycle. In Italy, i prices start at 25,850 euros.