Volkswagen earthquake: the company turns against the CEO Herbert Diess: too much attention to Tesla and the electric

What is happening in these hours within the Volkswagen Group a real corporate earthquake. The news coming from Germany is still fragmentary, but from the reconstructions of Handelsblatt and of Electrive clear that CEO Herbert Diess is facing a real mutiny.

The workers’ council rallied against the CEO, after his statements on the need to move faster towards the electric, and that the lack of resourcefulness on this front would have put 30,000 jobs at risk. These words were not liked, and a procedure was opened against Diess, who will be subjected to a vote of no confidence. The discontent does not come only from the workers, but the strategic and diplomatic support of Stephan Weil, a member of the supervisory board but also a politician from Lower Saxony, has also been lacking in the past few hours.

In particular, Diess is challenged for his beliefs on the transition to electric, defined almost an obsession, and his continued attention towards Tesla and Elon Musk. The American CEO had been invited in virtual form to an internal conference, as a “teacher” for Volkswagen executives, and perhaps this was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Elon Musk connected remotely to explain to VW executives how to work better

It is not entirely clear what will happen now. Diess immediately suspended a trip, scheduled for today to the United States, to deal with the situation, and there are already the first words addressed to the employees. In particular, VW’s number one returned to the Tesla issue: “I am often asked why I keep confronting Tesla. I know this is annoying to some. Even if I don’t talk about Elon Musk anymore, it will still revolutionize our industry and continue to become more competitive quickly.“.

The CEO also touched on the sore point of possible lost jobs, explaining his intent better: “Yes, I’m worried about Wolfsburg. I want your children and grandchildren to still be able to have a safe job here in Wolfsburg.That’s my point today.That’s why I’m here“.

At the moment it seems that Diess still has allies with the Porsche and Pich families, who are not part of the mediation council called to analyze the situation. The solution also does not appear in the short term. The mediation board could also take until late December to unravel the problem, and until then important decisions are suspended, including investments not definitively approved. In fact, according to some, the company blocked, in a crucial moment such as year-end sales and with unsatisfactory Chinese market numbers.