Volkswagen, farewell to Porsche to finance electrification – Auto World

The possible listing on the Porsche stock exchange it is not a completely closed chapter. The Volkswagen Group is still considering a possible IPO for the German sports car brand, a move that would allow the Wolfsburg giant to find new funds to invest in technological development and above all in electrification. According to some sources inside the German group, in fact, selling Porsche would allow to have liquidity to be used for a further boost on electric mobility and on the development of software and technologies, such as research on autonomous driving.

To report the news is Reuters, which would have received information directly from some VW managers. The possible listing of Porsche has been a hot topic for several months, with the IPO of the house in Zuffenhausen which could reach record figures thanks to a success of the brand which is also confirmed by sales, growing even during the difficult months marked by the Coronavirus pandemic and the semiconductor crisis. According to Automotive News Europe, Porsche’s valuation could be between 45 billion and 90 billion euros. In the event of an IPO of the Stuttgart car manufacturer, the Porsche and Piech families they would already be ready to reduce their holdings in Volkswagen to buy stakes in Porsche. Families currently own 31.4% of VW shares and have 53.3% of the voting rights through Porsche SE. The German newspaper Handelsblatt said the Piech and Porsche families could raise around € 15 billion from the sale of some stakes in VW.

However, the discourse still remains at a hypothetical level since the German group has never officially confirmed its willingness to spin off Porsche. The last speech on the subject was by the CEO of Volkswagen, Herbert Diess who had emphasized that the group was always ready to evaluate revisions of its brand portfolio but that there were no ongoing discussions on Porsche.