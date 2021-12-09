Volkswagen Golf GTI W12-650: the disguised supercar that made Ferraris tremble

Volkswagen has been the undisputed queen with its Golf for years. However, not everyone knows about a special set-up which, thanks to a 12-cylinder engine, transformed it into a real supercar.

Volkwagen has been the undisputed queen of the European automotive market for years, thanks to its own Golf. We are talking about one of the compact most famous in the world, whose first series even belongs to 70’s.

After that, we got to eight generations different, of which the last in 2019. Among the Golfs, however, there is one as well with performance from supercar. Indeed, Volkswagen in 2007 came to develop the GTI W12-650, a very high-performance car.

As you have already understood, the abbreviation W12 stands for twelve-cylinder engine. In fact, at the time we were, albeit without knowing it, at the end of the era for these engines, when still the desire for mobility new and electric was a bit far.

Features Volkswagen GTI W12-650

There Volkswagen GTI W12-650, as mentioned, it housed a W12 engine that was able to unload onto the asphalt well 650 horsepower. The powertrain was paired with a 6-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive, and could touch the 325 Km / h maximum speed, with a sprint from 0 to 100 Km / h in less than 4 seconds.

To be able to mount that engine with larger dimensions than the traditional one, here is that the Golf in question is more low and wide compared to the normal 2007 version. The 12-cylinder “beast”, as in the best extreme sports cars, was mounted in the rear part of the car, practically behind the front seats. In addition, the rims were extra wide which, through a specially designed tire compound, allowed the power from supercar to be better offloaded to the ground.

An important change besides the engine of the VW GTI W12-650 is certainly the presence of the carbon fiber to make the roof, and a directing of the air towards the rear so as to improve aerodynamic efficiency. The air intakes improved the flow.