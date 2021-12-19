Volkswagen Golf: the infotainment is updated

IT WAS NOT POINT – In the next few weeks the Volkswagen Golf that will come off the assembly line will have a updated multimedia system. The MIB3, which debuted on the eighth generation of the German compact, is indeed a very advanced system, but obviously not perfectly fine-tuned, if Volkswagen just two years after its debut had to intervene to modify it.

A FASTER CPU – From the hardware point of view, Volkswagen has installed in the new MIB3 a more performing processor: it is a four-core CPU, 25% more powerful, supported by a graphics card with triple performance compared to the previous one. The new hardware will therefore allow better responsiveness once a command is given and also in the use of the app, such as the navigation system.

IMPROVED VOICE CONTROL – In parallel with the hardware update, Volkswagen also intervened on the software. THE improvements concern in particular the voice control, which, according to the house, responds up to four times faster. The fluidity of use has also been improved. Voice control is one of the “intelligent” ones, it is activated by saying the phrase “hello Volkswagen” and through it the user is able to control a whole series of parameters of the car such as the air conditioning temperature, simply saying “I have cold”. Now it is possible to operate the multimedia system, navigation, telephone, in addition to the aforementioned temperature control or ask simple questions. The answers are processed remotely by the Volkswagen “brain” and sent to the car via the always-on internet connection.

GOODBYE INVOLUNTARY TOUCHES – It was also simplified interface, eliminating unnecessary screens, and improved interaction on the touch screen; now when your finger touches the screen, the commands below are disabled to change the volume and temperature, thus avoiding involuntary operations.

ALSO FOR THE “OLD” GOLF – Volkswagen announces that there will also be a software update for the eighth series Golfs produced in the last two years, without however specifying what will be changed. Customers will be contacted in the coming weeks for instructions on how to complete this voluntary update.