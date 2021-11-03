Volkswagen Group, Diess to the showdown: risks being sacked

The clash at the top of the Volkswagen group seems to have reached a point of no return: according to the latest press rumors from Germany, the future of the CEO Herbert Diess would be more and more in the balance. The Handelsblatt, the main German economic-financial newspaper, does not mince words in referring to the hypothesis that the Bavarian manager seriously risks losing his job because of the tensions with workers’ representatives.

Disheartened. In particular, an informal meeting of the supervisory board would be held last Wednesday, with the presence of all the most important councilors and in particular of the president Hans Dieter Pötsch, of the representative of the Piech and Porsche families, Wolfgang Porsche, of the prime minister of Lower Italy. Saxony, Stephan Weil (the land holds 20% of the capital and a veto power on matters of strategic importance), as well as the head of IG Metall, Jörg Hofmann, and the chairman of the works council Daniela Cavallo. The atmosphere of the meeting would have been particularly fiery to the point that the trade unionists would have not only harshly attacked Diess, but would have even taken away his trust. For the Handelsblatt, the initiative is nothing more than the first move to remove the executive from the position held since 2018. “At the meeting of the Supervisory Board last Wednesday it was clear that the majority no longer consider Diess the right man. “for the Volkswagen group, writes the newspaper, revealing another background on what happened last week. Initially, Diess rejected an invitation to attend a workers’ meeting in person due to some commitments in the United States, but, once he learned of the distrust, he canceled his overseas trip to attend the meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

A difficult mediation. Therefore, the hypothesis that the workers’ representatives ask for the dismissal of the manager shortly is not excluded. On the other hand, trade unionists have considerable influence on the supervisory board thanks to the rights guaranteed by the co-management model of large German companies, the Mitbestimmung, and therefore enjoy a particularly strong position. In fact, ten of the 20 directors represent workers and managers, often obtaining the support of the two representatives of Lower Saxony (Bernd Althusmann is present in addition to Weil). And, in fact, even Weil recently expressed all his disappointment with Diess’s work. In any case, in order to try to resolve the issue, a special internal body has been activated within the supervisory board. This is the “mediation committee”. Composed of Pötsch, Hofmann, Weil and Cavallo, it is rarely called up and only for matters of vital importance. According to Reuters, a meeting is expected shortly and the topic on the agenda would be the future of Diess.

Long-standing tension. Incidentally, another German news outlet, Manager Magazin, talks about months and months of tension with trade unionists. In practice, last year’s crisis, also caused by the CEO’s request to obtain an early extension of the mandate, would have left heavy aftermath despite the truce signed by all the parties involved. Diess was unable to obtain the renewal of the contract and was subsequently forced to leave the role of number one of the Volkswagen brand, but he was able to oust the very powerful former chairman of the works council Bernd Osterloh. It is clear, however, that it was an ephemeral truce. Last summer, in fact, a new controversy would have emerged: Diess would have denounced the leaks about the meetings of the supervisory board and would have triggered the first grievances of the works council and the first requests for dismissal. The crisis would be quickly resolved until Diess provoked new tensions at a supervisory board meeting in September: the executive, present only as a guest, would have talked about 30 thousand redundancies among German employees of Volkswagen in case of excessive slowness in the transition process to electric mobility. The hypothesis would have sparked an uproar within the council and the grievances of all present, starting with the trade unionists, who have been on a war footing ever since.